FFA sees district champions

On Wednesday, Jan. 11, the Chadron High School FFA chapter competed at Western Nebraska Community College, with teams being named district champions.

The team of Ember Diers, Luke Smith, Parker Fisher and Gabe Tidyman were district champions in Welding, with Diers and Smith also named individual champions. Fisher placed second, and Tidyman placed third.

Kaylie Philips, Hailey Lien, Jadyn Tidyman, Bryson Bickel and Ethan Johns were Livestock Management champions, winning Beef, Dairy and Sheep categories, and second in Horse

The Floriculture team of Claire Ferguson, Hazel Anderson, Haylee Wild and Jack Price also qualified for State, with Claire Ferguson placing fifth and Hazel Anderson-Beguin placing 10th and

In Ag Sales, Jace Lien and Andrew Gothard earned red ribbons.

Coming up next week for the chapter is a contest in Gordon Feb. 1. Contests will include: Farm Agribusiness, Vet Science, Food Science, and Ag Mechanics & Technology. On March 1, the team heads to Kimball for contests in Meat Evaluation, Livestock Judging, Nursery & Landscape. Agonomy, Biotechnology, and Agriscience.

Students who qualify at these district contests will compete at State FFA at the end of March/first part of April.