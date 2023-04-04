Editor's note: The color ribbon received by student is denoted after their name: P- Purple; B- Blue; R-Red; and White - W

Throughout the year, FFA students have earned team and individual accolades throughout the year in anticipation of State FFA. A total 11 contests were qualified at districts, thus allowing 25 students to participate at state convention.

Contests included: Ag Biotechnology, Ag Technology and Mechanics, Agronomy, Environmental and Natural Resources, Farm and Agribusiness, Meats Evaluation and Technology, Floriculture, Veterinary Science, Livestock Management, Senior Livestock Judging and Cooperative Speaking.

Individual State qualifiers were: Owen Wess, Caden Galbraith, Conner Diers, Jace Lien, Ember Diers, Claire Ferguson, Cody Kahl, Jadyn Tidyman, Gabe Tidyman, Parker Fisher, Cade Smith, Kaylie Phillips, Hailey Lien, Bryson Bickel, Ethan Johns, Hazel Anderson-Beguin, Holliann McMann, Jack Price, Wylee West, Kourtney Hawk, Kenli Boeselager, James Koerber, Davin Serres, Haylee Wild and Luke Smith.

The Environmental and Natural Resources Team of Cody Kahl (P), Owen Wess (P), Wylee West (P) and Caden Galbraith (B) was named State Champion, and will go to National Convention in Indianapolis Nov. 1 – 4.

Adding to the team's success, Kahl was champion of the contest, earning a $1,000 scholarship to UNL. Not far behind was Wess, who placed second. West placed 33rd and Galbraith placed 72nd of the total 510 contestants, meaning each student placed in the top 15%.

The Farm and Agribusiness Management Team of Bryson Bickel (P), Gabe Tidyman (P), Jadyn Tidyman (P) and Jace Lien (B) placed second out of 97 teams, with Bickel placing seventh, Gabe placing 11th and Jadyn placing 30th of the 382 contestants.

The Ag Technology & Mechanics Team of Kahl (P), Luke Smith (P), Galbraith (R) and Jack Price placed third of 57 teams, with Kahl placing seventh and Smith placing 11th out of 228.

The Ag Biotechnology Team of Jace Lien (P), Galbraith (R), Kourtney Hawk and Cade Smith placed seventh of 24 teams, with Lien placing third of 92 contestants.

The Agronomy Team of Wess, Bickel, Connor Diers (W) and Kahl (B) placed 10th of 56 teams.

The Livestock Management Team of Kaylie Phillips, Hailey Lien, Ethan Johns, Bickel and Jadyn Tidyman were 13th of 57 teams, though they did earn fourth of 57 in the Sheep division.

The Livestock Evaluation Senior Division of Phillips (P), Kenli Boeselager (P), James Koerber (W) and Davin Serres was 33rd of 54, with Phillips 10th and Boeselager 18th of 223 contestants.

The Veterinary Science Team of Hailey Lien (B), Phillips, Kourtney Hawk and Cade Smith was 19th of 36.

The Meat Evaluation Team of Holliann McMann (B), Johns (R), West (R) and Claire Ferguson was 20th of 56.

The Floriculture Team of Hazel Anderson-Beguin, Haylee Wild and Price were 48th of 57.

Ember Diers competed in Leadership Speaking, though results were not available at press time.

FFA Advisor Maribeth Moore stated, "Students were able to attend the FFA Expo with thirty plus agriculture organizations, colleges, commodity groups and vendors. They also had the opportunity to examine a Career Fair and interact with over forty agriculture businesses and industry professionals looking to make connections with future interns and employees.

"We keep in mind that today’s agriculture education students will be the leaders and innovators of the future—responsible for ensuring a safe and stable food and fiber supply for the growing world. Many of our members engaged in high-energy team building activities designed to teach students how to use their personal strengths, work together to overcome challenges, and discover creative solutions to problems.

"Nebraska FFA is dedicated to making a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. Our Chadron FFA members continue to show courage, teamwork, and a willingness to step out of their comfort zone and see what happens!

"As the 2022-2023 year in FFA comes to a close it seems appropriate to reflect on why we do what we do, within our organization. The FFA Creed was written by E.M. Tiffany in 1928 and officially adopted by the National FFA Organization in 1930. It was created to allow the members to focus on the benefits of agriculture. The words describe what FFA members believe. It reminds us why agriculture is the most important industry in our world, and gives motivation to know that we can make a difference in the future of agriculture."

Moore also expressed great appreciation to the individuals and organizations who have helped the chapter, through studying with the students, providing snack bags and meal money, and helping to supervise students.