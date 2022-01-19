FFA students qualify for State

With half of their monthly competitions under their belts, several Chadron High School FFA students have already qualified for State competition.

At the November competition at Chadron State College, Jace Lien placed second overall in Creed Speaking. Advisor Maribeth Moore stated, “This is the first time our chapter has qualified in this event. Only two students from our district/region can go to state. So it is a tough competition.”

The FFA Creed must be presented from memory, without the use of index or note cards. Each participant shall begin the presentation by stating “The FFA Creed by E.M. Tiffany.” Each participant shall end the presentation with the statement “…that inspiring task. Thank you.” Additional introductory or concluding remarks will result in accuracy deductions.

The event is a timed activity with four minutes allowed for the oral presentation. It includes answering questions directly related to the FFA Creed. Each participant will be asked three questions per round, with a five-minute time limit for responses.

Ember Diers won the Cooperative Speaking event at the November competition.

In this event, each speech is a maximum of eight minutes and a minimum of six minutes in length. There is no assigned topic. Topics must be related to the cooperative way of doing business and benefits and impacts of agricultural cooperatives.

A cover page and bibliography in APA style must be included as part of the participant’s manuscript and direct quotes from any other source of information must be in quotes on the manuscript and identified with the bibliography. Charts and other visual aids, including audio-visual presentations, are allowed to assist the participant in delivering the message.

During January’s competition at Western Nebraska Community College, Moore stated, the Livestock Management team of Kaylie Phillips, Ethan Johns, Hailey Lien, Bryson Bickel, and Jadyn Tidyman, and the Floriculture team of Luke and Cody Kahl, Claire Ferguson, and Brianna Larsen qualified for State.

Also competing at WNCC was freshman Jace Lien, who placed third overall individually in the Ag Sales contest. Duane Trent was named the Individual district champion in MIG Welding.

Unfortunately, Moore noted, Trent will not be able to go in MIG; though he won as an individual the team did not qualify.

“Our students have been amazing,” Moore stated. “We hold study sessions in the evenings twice a week. It is often difficult to get all students together because they are involved in many activities (musical, athletics, working)-not just FFA. Therefore, they have to study on their own. The classes that Jon Cogdill and I teach often don't have the students in class that will be competing during that month's contest.

“We are very fortunate that community members are willing to come in and share their expertise as students prepare for a specific contest. We are starting to get our graduated members to become alumni members. It's only been eight years since the Chadron program was reinstated.”

The FFA chapter will next compete at Gordon in February, and at Kimball in March. State Convention is April 6.

