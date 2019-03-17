The Catholic Diocese of Lincoln has placed another longtime priest on administrative leave after an investigation revealed sexual misconduct concerns.
Bishop James Conley released few details surrounding the suspension of Father Thomas Dunavan, administrator at Falls City Sacred Heart Catholic School and pastor of Saints Peter and Paul Church in Falls City.
But in a statement, Conley said the allegations date back about 20 years and do not involve recent conduct.
Conley consulted with a four-member lay task force reviewing past allegations of sexual misconduct in the diocese, he said, and determined Dunavan’s case required further investigation.
The diocese has hired a private investigator and turned over information to law enforcement as part of the Nebraska attorney general’s statewide investigation of clergy sex abuse, Conley said in his statement.
Dunavan is at least the fifth active priest removed by the diocese since early August for allegations of misconduct.