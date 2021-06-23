Nebraska had reported low numbers of human cases in 2020 but with the increase of people back outside for 2021, prevention will still be the best way to keep protected against WNV. Call or visit the Panhandle Public Health District office in Hemingford to receive DEET wipe towelettes for a ball game, trip to the lake, or camping trip and help fight the bite this summer. PPHD also has limited quantities of mosquito dunks, which can be used for large areas of standing water that cannot be readily drained.