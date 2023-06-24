The heat is high and so is the activity of mosquitoes. Panhandle Public Health District (PPHD) is continuing West Nile virus (WNV) surveillance activities to monitor the presence of the virus in the Panhandle.

PPHD in cooperation with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services conducts West Nile virus tracking through the months of May to October. PPHD uses light traps to collect mosquitoes for testing. If you see one of these traps around the area during summer months, that means there are ongoing efforts to track mosquitoes. Once mosquitoes are collected, they are sent to the Nebraska DHHS Public Health Environmental Lab.

Panhandle residents are urged to exercise caution when outdoors. To avoid mosquito bites, PPHD recommends:

• Applying insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus.

• Wearing long-sleeved shirt, pants and socks in wooded areas or areas of tall grass.

• Avoiding going out at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active.

• Eliminating standing water to reduce mosquito breeding sites.

• Keep window screens in good repair, and.

• Use larvicides that contain Bacillus thuringiensis in standing water that is not easily drainable.

The Panhandle reported 2 human cases and 1 positive mosquito pool in 2022 with the addition of a case of equine West Nile virus. Prevention is still the best way to keep you and your family protected against WNV. It is also important to practice prevention to help stop tick bites. Ticks live in grassy, brushy, or wooded areas and spending increased time outside increases the chances of encountering them.

Applying insect repellent is still important along with:

• Treating dogs and cats for ticks.

• Showering immediately after being outdoors.

• Checking for ticks and removing immediately if found.

To request further information on West Nile virus or tick bite prevention, please visit www.pphd.ne.gov or call 308-487-3600 x108. Panhandle Public Health District is working together to improve the health, safety and quality of life for all who live, learn, work and play in the Panhandle. Our vision is that we are a healthier and safer Panhandle Community.