Final candidates chosen for city manager

Though the NCAA Final Four wrapped up Saturday night, the Chadron City Council announced its final four candidate selections for the position of City Manager during its regular Monday evening meeting. Former City Manager Greg Yanker resigned from the position on Dec. 31, and Former Public Works Director Milo Rust has since filled the position on an interim basis.

Next week the council will conduct interviews with Bradley Coughenour of Yakima, Washington, Michael DeMers of Austin, Texas, Scott Meszaros of Seward, Alaska, and John Sutherland of Rapid City, South Dakota. Interviews are set for April 13 and 14, with a special meeting at 4 p.m. April 15 to make the final decision.

During Monday night’s meeting, council addressed whether member Miles Bannan should be allowed to sit in on the final interviews and selection process. Bannan had applied for the job but was eliminated during one of the council’s previous selection rounds.

Council member Keith Crofutt expressed concern that, without Bannan, there is the possibility of a tie among the four remaining members. However, it was pointed out that Bannan’s participation going forward could give the appearance of bias. Taking this into account, Bannan declined to rejoin the selection process.

