There are only a few more days to become eligible to win prizes by supporting local businesses.
Entries in The Chadron Record’s Open for Business campaign close Jan. 2, with winners scheduled to be drawn Jan. 4. Entering is easy. Shoppers who patronize one of 12 participating local businesses will be eligible to win part of a $500 prize package sponsored by The Chadron Record and the Chadron Chamber of Commerce.
Pick up an Open for Business shopping card at The Chadron Record or any other participating business. For every $10 you spend at those participating businesses, your card will be stamped. When your card is full, representing $100 in local purchases, turn it in at The Chadron Record office or by dropping it in the Open for Business boxes in each participating business. Grab another card and repeat.
The more shopping you do locally with our participating businesses, the more chances you have to win.
Shopping locally is an important economic driver in the community. Research indicates that for every $100 spent locally, nearly $70 of it is re-invested in the community somehow. It helps keep and create jobs in the community and provides support to business owners who often donate to community causes. Shopping locally also provides more sales tax revenue within the community, which is used to support local infrastructure.