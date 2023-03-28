LINCOLN – The Board of Trustees announced four finalists in the search for the 12th president of Chadron State College. After serving 10 years as Chadron State President, Dr. Randy Rhine will retire June 30.

The president search committee has identified four finalists for Chadron State. The four finalists are Dr. John Fritch, Dr. Jodi Kupper, Dr. Brent A. Marsh, and Dr. Ron K. Patterson.

“I am pleased that we have four talented and distinct finalists who will be able to lead Chadron State into the future by building on the strong foundation created by President Rhine,” said Dr. Paul Turman, Chancellor of the Nebraska State College System. “I would like to thank the members of the search and advisory committees for their dedication to the search process.”

During their campus visits, the finalists will spend time meeting various college groups, touring Chadron State College and the community, and interviewing with the Board of Trustees of the Nebraska State Colleges. The finalist interviews will be part of the Special Board Meeting on April 4 - 5 at Chadron State College. View finalist visit schedules and meeting details.

The Chancellor and the Board of Trustees will make the final selection. An announcement of the next president of Chadron State College will be made at a special meeting of the Board of Trustees at a date to be determined.

John Fritch has served the University of Northern Iowa since 2002 in multiple leadership roles from head of the department of communication studies to most recently, dean of the college of humanities, arts and sciences for the past nine years. Previously he served as director of forensics at Southwest Missouri State University from 1992 to 2002.

Dr. Fritch earned a bachelor of arts in Speech Communication from the University of Nebraska - Lincoln, a master of arts in Communication Studies from the University of Kansas, and a doctorate in Communication Studies from the University of Kansas.

Jodi Kupper has served the Nebraska State College System as vice chancellor for academic affairs since 2014. Previously, she served Peru State College as dean of the School of Education from 2005 to 2014; Millikin University as associate professor of education and director of the School of Education from 2003 to 2005, and assistant professor of education from 1998 to 2003.

Dr. Kupper earned a bachelor of science in education (secondary education) from Wayne State College, master of science in Secondary Education from the University of Nebraska – Omaha, and a doctorate of philosophy in Administration, Curriculum, and Instruction from the University of Nebraska – Lincoln.

Brent Marsh has served the University of Mississippi since 2019 as assistant vice chancellor for student affairs and dean of students. Previously he served as vice president for student affairs at Rogers State University from 2014 to 2019; Howard Payne University as vice president for student life and dean of students from 2010 to 2014, assistant vice president for student life and dean of students from 2008 to 2010, and dean of student life from 2004 to 2008; and Bowling Green State University as a doctoral assistant from 2002 to 2004.

Dr. Marsh earned a bachelor of arts in Sociology from Kansas State University, a master of science in College Student Personnel from Kansas State University, and a doctorate of philosophy in Higher Education Administration from Bowling Green State University.

Ron Patterson has served the University of North Alabama since 2016 in multiple leadership roles from chief enrollment officer to most recently, vice president for diversity, equity, and inclusion and director of presidential mentors academy for the past three years. Previously he served as vice president for enrollment management at Marietta College from 2014 to 2016; the University of Central Arkansas as Director of Admissions and Enrollment Services from 2012 to 2014; University of Tennessee Health Science Center as Director of Admissions from 2009 to 2012, Assistant Dean for Student Affairs from 2004 to 2008; and Christian Brothers University in Admissions from 2002 to 2004.

Dr. Patterson earned a bachelor of science in Human Services from the University of Tennessee – Southern, a master of arts in Education from Marietta College, and a doctorate of education in Higher Education Administration, and Leadership from Creighton University.