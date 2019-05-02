There will be plenty of opportunities this weekend to find great bargains in Chadron.
The Chadron City-wide Garage Sales, sponsored by The Chadron Record, are scheduled for Friday and Saturday. The official garage sale map, published on Page B-10 in today's issue, lists 28 sales.
Sellers have the choice of hosting garage sales Friday or Saturday, or both days, and there's a wide variety of times when shopping will be available. Eighteen sales are scheduled for Friday, and 26 sites will be offering goods on Saturday. Be sure to read the listings on the map to plan out your shopping trip.
The map will also be available at www.thechadronnews.com starting Thursday, and on the Record's Facebook, Twitter and Instagram sites.
Antiques, artwork, furniture, sporting goods, housewares and more are among the listings, so there should be something for everyone.
But bargain shopping isn't all you can do this weekend in connection with the City-wide Garage Sales.
The Chadron Record will have its own garage sale May 3 and will serve lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Hot dogs, chips and a drink will be provided for $3 per person, with all proceeds being donated to Keep Chadron Beautiful. KCSR will be onsite for a live remote broadcast during that time, and the Record will offer a discounted price for new subscribers that day.
After the sales are over, garage sale participants will be able to take any unsold items in good condition to the Goodwill Truck, which will be in Chadron April 25 through May 15, courtesy of a partnership between Goodwill and Northwest Community Action Partnership.
The Goodwill Truck will be located in the First National Bank North Platte parking lot across from Safeway and will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until the trailer is full. Items accepted by Goodwill include the following: clothing, shoes, boots and sandals, purses, hats, belts, jewelry, household items, collectibles and decorations, computers and accessories, books, movies, CDs, games, toys, tools, sheets, blankets, curtains, small appliances and electronics.
EDITOR'S NOTE: The seller at 804 King Street (sale number 20 on the map) informed us Thursday that they have to cancel their sale due to personal reasons.