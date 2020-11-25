Fire chief speaks to COVID-19 response

Those interested in becoming EMTs can visit with Martens or EMS Captain Matt Lordino.

The CVFD is also working on what is known as the “third phase,” Martens said, which includes boxes for live fire training. The boxes, which are reusable will allow firefighters the opportunity to practice on live fires rather than just pulling hose and demonstrating how to put a fire out, and will be set up on a concrete pad outside the training center.

Having the live fire boxes, Martens noted, will also improve the Insurance Services Office (ISO) rating for homeowner’s insurance. The ISO is on a 1-10 scale, and the lower the number the better. The department has a rating of 3.6, and Martens explained factors for the rating include response time, how many trucks have 1,250 gallon/minute pumps, how much hose is on the truck, whether ladders and pumps are tested annually, how many firefighters are Firefighter 1 certified, and hydrant and water supply.

The pad for the live fire boxes has been poured, and it’s now a matter of the company making the boxes setting them up. Martens expects it will be early spring before everything is ready to go. As the CVFD part of the Pine Ridge Mutual Aid Association, Martens said, it allows area fire departments Chadron collaborates with to train with the boxes as well.

With the holidays here, Martens recommends people make sure they keep live trees watered so they don’t dry up and become a fire hazard. Also be sure to keep hydrants and sidewalks clear and accessible after snows. Maretns also cautions people should not overload circuits. Though space heaters are a comfort when the temperatures drop, Martens stressed they need to be turned off when nobody is home. Further, such heaters should not be hooked up to extension cords as this can cause overloads.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0