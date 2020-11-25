Fire chief speaks to COVID-19 response

Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, one of the recommendations to prevent spread of the disease is social distancing. However, Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) are called to accidents, homes and other locations where they are often the first to administer treatment, a job that regularly requires them to step over the six foot boundary.
Chadron Volunteer Fire Department Chief Branden Martens explained when a call comes in the dispatcher will initially ask a few questions of the caller and/or patient. “They’re not going to deem 100% whether the patient’s COVID or not COVID,” he said, “but they’re going to raise awareness for us.” They might ask about travel, symptoms, things like that.”
Once the EMTs respond, one person will take the lead and attempt to assess the situation in terms of COVID-19. He or she will then return to the emergency unit and put more gear on if necessary. “If we do know it’s 100% COVID,” Martens said, “we will gown up and mask en route. It’s the ambulance version of responding to a structure fire. When you respond to a structure fire you’re putting on your turnout gear and your air pack. Now, you’re putting on your gown, your face shield and your gloves.”
As to whether EMTs respond with more or less personal protective equipment (PPE) than needed, Martens said there possibly is, but one can’t be 100% sure because testing doesn’t come back right away. He added the department has a good relationship with the Chadron hospital and police department, and everyone’s been cooperative in putting together the best plan.
“We’re trying to do our best. It does make it hard and we do only have nine EMTs,” Martens said, noting that some have been quarantined based on outcomes of calls. “Not necessarily saying they are 100% positive, but based on findings of the results we have quarantined people.”
Martens further added nine EMTs are not enough to handle the number of calls. The department preaches family first, then work, then the department. An average year sees about 300 rescue calls, but last month alone had 58. “If every EMT did a couple calls a month, that’s great, and we’re getting there. At the same time, you can’t rely on five EMTs to do everything.”
Another thing to keep in mind, he said, is when there are vehicle accidents it means sending two EMT units — one for each vehicle.
There are currently EMTs in training right now, and the department is working on getting more. “We’re learning and doing the best we can. The training requirements and what’s asked of these EMTs has gone up.” When the class first came out it was 50-75 hours. It’s now up to 150 hours, and trainees have to do clinicals and ride times. There’s also 20-40 hours of continuing education required each year to keep their licenses.
“We’ve got a good group of guys down there. We’ve got a real tight-knit group, and you don’t hear very many second pages.” A second page means no EMTs have responded to a scene upon the first request.
Those interested in becoming EMTs can visit with Martens or EMS Captain Matt Lordino.
The CVFD is also working on what is known as the “third phase,” Martens said, which includes boxes for live fire training. The boxes, which are reusable will allow firefighters the opportunity to practice on live fires rather than just pulling hose and demonstrating how to put a fire out, and will be set up on a concrete pad outside the training center.
Having the live fire boxes, Martens noted, will also improve the Insurance Services Office (ISO) rating for homeowner’s insurance. The ISO is on a 1-10 scale, and the lower the number the better. The department has a rating of 3.6, and Martens explained factors for the rating include response time, how many trucks have 1,250 gallon/minute pumps, how much hose is on the truck, whether ladders and pumps are tested annually, how many firefighters are Firefighter 1 certified, and hydrant and water supply.
The pad for the live fire boxes has been poured, and it’s now a matter of the company making the boxes setting them up. Martens expects it will be early spring before everything is ready to go. As the CVFD part of the Pine Ridge Mutual Aid Association, Martens said, it allows area fire departments Chadron collaborates with to train with the boxes as well.
With the holidays here, Martens recommends people make sure they keep live trees watered so they don’t dry up and become a fire hazard. Also be sure to keep hydrants and sidewalks clear and accessible after snows. Maretns also cautions people should not overload circuits. Though space heaters are a comfort when the temperatures drop, Martens stressed they need to be turned off when nobody is home. Further, such heaters should not be hooked up to extension cords as this can cause overloads.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!