Fire department hosts cross-country riders

Though the 2011 ride was focused on honoring firefighters and first responders in the 9/11 attacks, this year’s also included military. “After 9/11,” Sales said, “our military stepped up and took over that cross to bear.” During that ride 10 years ago, he said, they connected with different departments and had discussions about what 9/11 was like for them and the importance of the ride.

“That mission is still the same this time, except we’ve added the military to it also.”

Most of the riders are from Santa Fe, California, Sales said, so the ride began Aug. 1 at the fire station there and brought the riders north through their home state and into Eugene, Ore. in those first few days. From there, it was east across Oregon, Idaho and Wyoming before crossing into Nebraska, with Chadron as their first stop. It would be another four days across Nebraska before they crossed into Iowa.

Even though the riders come from different places and may have never met before that first day, Sales said they all enjoy their time together and get along really well, joking around as if they’ve been long-time friends.