A New Year’s Eve fire destroyed a shop and most of its contents at a rural Dawes County home.
Chadron firefighters were called to East Dakota Junction around 4:15 p.m. that day to find a welding/maintenance shop on fire.
“When we got there it was pushing a lot of smoke out,” said Fire Chief Jack Rhembrandt.
Lyn Miller, who owned and used the shop for his welding business, said the building was a total loss, as were most of the contents, though a few items were salvageable.
The firefighters were able to bring the fire under control within a couple of hours, Rhembrandt said, though they remained on scene until 8:30 p.m. One concern for the 19 firemen was Miller’s welding equipment; Miller was able to give firemen a general idea where the equipment was and they were able to cool that part of the building first, Rhembrandt said.
Weather also presented issues, as the department dealt with frozen and valves and battled below zero wind chills. Fortunately, they were able to handle the equipment issues with materials on hand.
“We were prepared for the cold weather so that paid off,” Rhembrandt said.
A wood burning stove is believed to be the cause of the fire.