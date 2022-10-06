Fire Prevention Week Centennial

Next week celebrates National Fire Prevention Week, marking the 100th anniversary of the campaign. This year’s theme is “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape. Families are encouraged to practice fire safety, and map out and practice a fire escape plan. Doing so can help prevent injury and death in the event of a house fire.

Additional steps that people can take include making sure they have working smoke alarms.

Alarms should be in every bedroom, outside sleeping areas and one each level of a home — including the basement. Alarms are not necessary in kitchens or bathrooms.

Interconnected alarms can also be installed by a qualified electrician. Theses setups mean when one alarm sounds, they all sound, ensuring alarms can be heard in the home no matter where the smoke originates.

Chadron residents are encouraged to come out to the fire hall on Sunday, October 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a spaghetti feed and open house. Fire Chief Branden Martens provided the following letter:

Dear Chadron Area Residents,

After yet another record-breaking number of calls for service, the Chadron Volunteer Fire Department humbly asks for your support.

Chadron VFD is led and operated solely by volunteer members who sacrifice their time to conduct and maintain training standards that are equivalent to a paid fire department while providing fire and rescue services to the Chadron community and the 643 square mile Rural Fire District. Besides calls for service, each of the 50 members attend monthly meetings to stay up to date on department business, practice monthly drills to hone and develop fire and rescue skills, track separate annual budgets for the City, Rural Fire Board, and EMS, design custom apparatus, maintain records for a multitude of regulatory agencies, just to name a few.

Chadron VFD takes pride in operating and maintaining 20 different fire and rescue apparatus from ambulances and a crash truck to city engines and a ladder truck to wildland grass rigs, water tenders, ATVs, and a UTV to a rural engine, a 6,000-gallon tender, and a hazardous materials response trailer. All apparatus and their necessary equipment were acquired through tax dollars, memorials, and previous fund drives. These apparatus are vital, not only for the safety and wellbeing of the Chadron and Rural Fire District community, but also for our members.

Regulations and changes in equipment and technology require fire and rescue apparatus to be updated every 20 years and equipment every 10 years. To comply with standards over the next 5 years, CVFD must update 1 ambulance, 1 rural tender, and the ladder truck (already 2 years overdue), plus the extensive amount of firefighting/safety gear. The ladder truck is utilized to access second and third story windows and roofs, reach horizontally for rescue operations, and provide over 1,000 gallons of water per minute from 75 feet in the air down onto large city and rural structures. The Insurance Services Office determines that because of the number of large commercial properties and multi-story structures in Chadron, CVFD must maintain a ladder truck or face a reduced rating that ultimately increases property insurance rates. With ladder trucks costing up to and over one million dollars, CVFD must rely on the continued financial support of the community while we continue to provide the services and training needed to help protect this community.

Please join us for our Open House Spaghetti Feed on Sunday, October 9th, 2022, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm at the fire hall. Allow us to show our appreciation for your generous support that provides us the opportunity to continue our existing operations and further our education and training. We welcome you to meet our members and to browse and learn more about the apparatus and equipment of your volunteer fire department.

As your Chadron Volunteer Fire Department, we pledge to continue our volunteer efforts to serve our community and rural district.

Thank you,

Chadron Volunteer Fire Department