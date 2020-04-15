First confirmed case in Box Butte County

•Scotts Bluff County: 14 Cases

--Three have recovered and are out of isolation

All Panhandle residents are encouraged to Stay Home, Stay Healthy, Stay Connected. What does this mean to you?

Stay Home

•Stay home whenever possible.

•Avoid gathering in any groups.

•Do not visit or host people who do not live with you.

Stay Healthy

•Keep at least 6 feet distance from anyone you don’t live with.

•Wash your hands

•Stay home if you are sick or if someone in your home is sick.

Stay Connected

•Stay in touch with friends and loved ones

•Check in on people who may be alone or need help.

Everyone that is identified as a close contact of those testing positive will be notified by public health and will be placed in quarantine for 14 days since their last exposure. Any additional information will be released when investigations are completed.