First confirmed case in Box Butte County

Unified Command confirmed Saturday the first positive for COVID-19 in Box Butte County.
The subject is a female in her 70s and has been isolating in her home since April 3. This case is travel-related, as the woman left the country prior to COVID-19 increasing in the United States and self-quarantined for two weeks prior to returning back to the states.
Unified Command further confirmed that a female in her 80s is the latest Scotts Bluff County case positive for COVID-19, bringing Panhandle total count to 27 as of Monday. The Scotts Bluff County woman has been self-quarantining in her home since March 31.
“We all must work together to stay home, stay healthy, and stay connected during this critical time,” said Paulette Schnell, Director, Scotts Bluff County Health Department.
Testing Results from March 2-April 12, 2020
Total Tests Conducted in the Panhandle: 505
•Positive: 27
•Box Butte County: 1 case
•Cheyenne County: 2 cases
--One case has recovered and is out of isolation
•Kimball County: 10 Cases
--Three have recovered and are out of isolation
•Scotts Bluff County: 14 Cases
--Three have recovered and are out of isolation
All Panhandle residents are encouraged to Stay Home, Stay Healthy, Stay Connected. What does this mean to you?
Stay Home
•Stay home whenever possible.
•Avoid gathering in any groups.
•Do not visit or host people who do not live with you.
Stay Healthy
•Keep at least 6 feet distance from anyone you don’t live with.
•Wash your hands
•Stay home if you are sick or if someone in your home is sick.
Stay Connected
•Stay in touch with friends and loved ones
•Check in on people who may be alone or need help.
Everyone that is identified as a close contact of those testing positive will be notified by public health and will be placed in quarantine for 14 days since their last exposure. Any additional information will be released when investigations are completed.
If you are showing symptoms (fever, sore throat, cough, or shortness of breath), please contact your healthcare provider or public health. Please call before going to any healthcare facility.
The full list of community exposure locations can be found on the PPHD website http://www.pphd.org/potential_community_exposure_sites.html.
Panhandle Public Health District, Region 21, 22, and 23 Emergency Management, and Scotts Bluff County Health Department are working as a unified command on this evolving situation. Essential updates will be regularly communicated to the public and community partners.
For the most up to date information from the CDC, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!