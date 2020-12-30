First doses of vaccine received

Last Tuesday was a big day at Chadron Community Hospital and Health Services as the first 100 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine were received and 10 healthcare professionals volunteered to receive their first dose.
This is the first phase in “Operation Warp Speed”, the CDC COVID-19 vaccine program. Chadron Community Hospital and Health Services currently has a vaccine roll-out plan for front line staff and will continue to vaccinate staff over the next several weeks. Early next spring the, the vaccine will be made available to the general public. Updates to vaccine roll-out timelines will be made as more information becomes available.
Dr. Megan Schuckman was the first to receive the vaccine followed by a group of healthcare professionals selected on the basis of risk and/or the frequency of contact treating COVID patients.
The risk of COVID-19 spread dial put out by Panhandle Public Health District continued its downward trend this week, moving to about the halfway point in the Orange, or "High", category.
As of Monday afternoon, there were 554 confirmed cases in Dawes County, 28, in the past 14 days, and 17 total deaths.
In Sioux County there were 22 confirmed cases, one in the past 14 days, and one death. Sheridan had 382 cases, 27 inteh past 14 days, and eight deaths, and Box Butte had 792, 43 in the past 43 days, and seven deaths.
There have been 7,527 postivie cases in the Panahndle, 464 of those in the last 14 days, with 104 deaths total. The positivity rate continues to drop in the 12 counties with data reported by PPHD, showing 40.2% as of Monday, a significant drop from the 47.9% seen on Dec. 6.
The highest positivity rate was 64.4%, reported on Nov. 1.
Last Wednesday Governor Pete Ricketts announced that the State is moving from the “yellow” to “blue” phase of its coronavirus pandemic response plan. As a result, the State of Nebraska is issuing new Directed Health Measures (DHMs) effective 12:01 AM on Thursday, December 24, 2020. The new DHMs change some of the restrictions put in place to help manage the coronavirus pandemic.
Nebraska’s pandemic response plan links DHM restrictions to the percentage of staffed hospital beds in Nebraska filled by coronavirus patients. The percentage is below 15% (7-day rolling average), which is the threshold for the State moving to the “blue” phase of its pandemic plan.
Moving from the “yellow” to “blue” phase involves the following DHM changes:
• Seating persons in groups of 8 or less returns to guidance for restaurants, bars, wedding/funeral receptions, and other venues.
• The requirement for individuals at bars and restaurants to be seated unless ordering food, using the restroom, or playing games returns to guidance.
• The maximum capacity for indoor gatherings goes from 50% to 75%.
o Only certain venues where people convene are considered “gatherings” under the State’s DHMs. Go to dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus and click on “Directed Health Measures” for details.
• Elective surgeries can resume without restriction.
New DHMs will be posted on the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) website in the coming days. To view them, go to dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus.gov, and click on the link for “Directed Health Measures.”
Executive Order 20-36 remains in force. It gives public bodies the option to meet virtually by videoconference or teleconference through January 31, 2021. Full text of the executive order is available by clicking here.
