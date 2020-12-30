First doses of vaccine received

Last Tuesday was a big day at Chadron Community Hospital and Health Services as the first 100 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine were received and 10 healthcare professionals volunteered to receive their first dose.

This is the first phase in “Operation Warp Speed”, the CDC COVID-19 vaccine program. Chadron Community Hospital and Health Services currently has a vaccine roll-out plan for front line staff and will continue to vaccinate staff over the next several weeks. Early next spring the, the vaccine will be made available to the general public. Updates to vaccine roll-out timelines will be made as more information becomes available.

Dr. Megan Schuckman was the first to receive the vaccine followed by a group of healthcare professionals selected on the basis of risk and/or the frequency of contact treating COVID patients.

The risk of COVID-19 spread dial put out by Panhandle Public Health District continued its downward trend this week, moving to about the halfway point in the Orange, or "High", category.

As of Monday afternoon, there were 554 confirmed cases in Dawes County, 28, in the past 14 days, and 17 total deaths.