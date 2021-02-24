First National Bank merging with affiliate

Steve Cleveland, President and CEO, and the board of directors of First National Bank of Chadron announced a merger with its’ affiliate Homestead Bank. The change is expected to be finalized prior to July 1, 2021, pending regulatory approval.

“With a great deal of consideration, we have decided to join forces with our affiliate bank, Homestead Bank of Cozad, NE. Homestead and First National have shared common ownership since 1990,” said Cleveland. “Even though we operate independently, we have shared resources behind the scenes. Our operating systems and locally focused business cultures are identical.”

Chairman of the board for both Homestead bank and First National Bank of Chadron, Leland Spanjer, stated, “Homestead Bank and First National Bank of Chadron are committed to community banking in Nebraska. With locations in Cozad, Lexington, St. Paul, Wolbach, Albion, Schuyler and Howells, Homestead Bank has served central and eastern Nebraska for many years. The Chadron and Ainsworth locations of First National Bank will continue to serve their communities while sharing the name and the resources that Homestead Bank provides to community banking across the entire state.”