 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
First National Bank merging with affiliate

First National Bank merging with affiliate

{{featured_button_text}}

Steve Cleveland, President and CEO, and the board of directors of First National Bank of Chadron announced a merger with its’ affiliate Homestead Bank. The change is expected to be finalized prior to July 1, 2021, pending regulatory approval.

“With a great deal of consideration, we have decided to join forces with our affiliate bank, Homestead Bank of Cozad, NE. Homestead and First National have shared common ownership since 1990,” said Cleveland. “Even though we operate independently, we have shared resources behind the scenes. Our operating systems and locally focused business cultures are identical.”

Chairman of the board for both Homestead bank and First National Bank of Chadron, Leland Spanjer, stated, “Homestead Bank and First National Bank of Chadron are committed to community banking in Nebraska. With locations in Cozad, Lexington, St. Paul, Wolbach, Albion, Schuyler and Howells, Homestead Bank has served central and eastern Nebraska for many years. The Chadron and Ainsworth locations of First National Bank will continue to serve their communities while sharing the name and the resources that Homestead Bank provides to community banking across the entire state.”

Economies of scale prompted the strategic decision. Homestead and First National have duplicated many processes throughout the years, namely audit and regulatory compliance. By joining forces and resources, it will become more efficient, resilient, and customer focused. This decision will keep the locally focused bank relevant for many years to come. No personnel or management changes are planned.

Cleveland noted, “This strategic decision has been in the works for some time. It just makes good sense to do it now. Our customers and communities will experience few changes, other than a change of name.”

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Main Street vet clinic opens
News

Main Street vet clinic opens

Residents of Chadron have a new place to take their small pets when they’re not feeling well, with the opening of the Chadron Companion Animal…

News

Air service in Chadron could change

About two weeks since the announcement that it would begin providing trips to and from Rapid City, S.D., Boutique Air, current Essential Air S…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News