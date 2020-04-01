First positive Panhandle case confirmed

The Scotts Bluff County Health Department confirmed Sunday that a male in his 30s residing in Scotts Bluff County has tested positive for COVID-19. The investigation has begun, and more details will be released when available. This case is not connected to the recently confirmed case in Goshen County.

“The person has isolated at their home since March 24, 2020. Contact investigations are underway to identify people who may have come into close contact with the individual for the past 14 days to help prevent further spread. All identified close contacts will self-quarantine and be actively monitored twice daily by public health officials for fever and respiratory symptoms,” said Paulette Schnell, Scotts Bluff County Health Department Director.

The presence of one COVID-19 case in the community suggests the possibility that more patients will be diagnosed. For your health, please follow these guidelines:

• Practice good hand hygiene, including frequent and thorough hand washing and proper use of hand sanitizer

• Avoid touching your face, including your eyes, nose, and mouth

• Be sure you have all needed medications and supplies on hand as if you were preparing for a severe snowstorm