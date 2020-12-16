First semester of online learning wrapping up

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit late last school year, it not only put school staff in a situation to figure out how to finish off the school year. Over the summer, they planned on how they would deliver distance learning, if needed, for the 2020-21 school year.
While classrooms have be able to remain open with safety protocols in place, several students opted to attend online classes.
Chadron High School Principal Jerry Mack said there were a total 96 students in K-12 — filling nearly all of the 100 seats purchased — who chose to remain at home and do learning through the Acellus system.
“The school board supported us in the decision we made in July,” Mack said. “One of the first things we did with our new superintendent was we had the discussions to see if we could offer a way for families with high risks or high concerns, to be able to keep their students at home to start the year.”
Of the 96 students using the Acellus system, 26 are in Chadron Primary, 18 in Chadron Intermediate, 27 in middle school and 25 in high school. Mack said administration has been scrambling to find out whether students will remain on the system for the second semester. What they’ve found, as of Friday, is that 10 in the primary school have already indicated they want to return to the building after Christmas break. Six at the intermediate school want to come back, as well as nine at the middle school and six at the high school.
The reasons vary, Mack said. Some feel the data in the schools is very good and it’s safe to return with the protocols in place. He’s also heard from parents that it’s hard to keep their students engaged at home. “When you’re at school, you’re in classrooms for six hours a day. It’s hard for them to have their students on a computer, on a device, for six hours a day.”
Students who have been successful with Acellus want to stay with it, Mack said, but at this point it’s uncertain whether it will be offered in the 2021-22 school year.
“It has been successful for those who put the time into it,” Mack said, though it can be a struggle for those who don’t. He noted one student has completed Information Management, Economics and Medical Terminology, and is on pace for Pre-Calculus, Honors Chemistry and an advanced placement English Composition class.
Classes were chosen to closely parallel school requirements for core subjects, though Mack also noted there are plenty of additional courses students they can take. “It was pretty easy to match an Algebra I to an Algebra I, and an English III to an English III. Most of the core classes were pretty easy to fit those requirements. Outside of what’s required, we allowed students to pick.” Among the classes are several different computer offerings, music appreciation, foreign language and an intriguing “Epic Moments in World History.”
The main goal is to keep students on track to graduate, the principal said, but beyond that there are plenty of options for students to explore.
Mack also noted the Acellus program allows for early course completion and moving on to new courses, and for students to take classes they might not otherwise get in a physical classroom. There are some students who are ahead of their classmates, he said, but that is not the norm.
“That’s not the case with all kids,” Mack said, pointing out that students will still receive a graded report card at the end of the semester. “They will get the grade they earned in the class if they’ve completed it. If they haven’t completed it, it will be an ‘F’ or an ‘Incomplete.’ It’s hit or miss. I’ve got some students that are way behind because they’re not putting in the time. There’s no teacher or principal there. We’ve sent many mailings and had contact at the door but, truthfully, we’re just not there.
“It puts the ownership on the parents to monitor or supervise at home. We can send progress reports and let them know, and they can log in too. A parent has access to see where a student is.”
Students who do the online learning are not eligible for extracurricular activities, and Mack knows of at least one student who is returning to participate in Speech.
“It’s all about the virus. We offered this because of the coronavirus. This offering wouldn’t even be here if it wasn’t for COVID-19. If COVID-19 isn’t a big concern this probably won’t be offered in this manner next school year.”
Looking back, Mack said in July the district was consumed with protocols like mask policies, how to disinfect classrooms and hand sanitizing stations. “You can only do so much,” and the Acellus system allowed concerned parents and families to have a guaranteed system for learning.
Having students do learning at home also means they were “taken off of the plate” of teachers who are already doing so much more this year. “The teachers are not only figuring out the protocols for their classrooms,” Mack said, “but on top of that, the big thing I think the public doesn’t realize is teacher still have to deal with absent students who are quarantined or out with symptoms, or who tested positive.
“Then our teachers have symptoms and they stay home. We have a shortage of subs. Now the teachers are subbing for each other. I have subbed more than I ever have this year. Our plates our full, and this online learning took a lot off our plates so we could focus on our classrooms.”
