First semester of online learning wrapping up

The main goal is to keep students on track to graduate, the principal said, but beyond that there are plenty of options for students to explore.

Mack also noted the Acellus program allows for early course completion and moving on to new courses, and for students to take classes they might not otherwise get in a physical classroom. There are some students who are ahead of their classmates, he said, but that is not the norm.

“That’s not the case with all kids,” Mack said, pointing out that students will still receive a graded report card at the end of the semester. “They will get the grade they earned in the class if they’ve completed it. If they haven’t completed it, it will be an ‘F’ or an ‘Incomplete.’ It’s hit or miss. I’ve got some students that are way behind because they’re not putting in the time. There’s no teacher or principal there. We’ve sent many mailings and had contact at the door but, truthfully, we’re just not there.

“It puts the ownership on the parents to monitor or supervise at home. We can send progress reports and let them know, and they can log in too. A parent has access to see where a student is.”

Students who do the online learning are not eligible for extracurricular activities, and Mack knows of at least one student who is returning to participate in Speech.