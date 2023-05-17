The Nebraska Extension Dawes County 4-H Program is offering over 15 programs this summer! The programs range from electricity, crafting, sewing, cooking, multiple livestock opportunities, range judging, and so much more. Youth DO NOT have to be in 4-H to attend a workshop. Check out below our first wave of opportunities that have upcoming registration deadlines.
NEXT LEVEL CREATIONS
Time to take your creations to the next level! Youth will create epoxy coasters, t-shirt rug, and a paint pour project.
Who: Ages 10 & up
When: June 1, 10:00 am-2:00 pm
Where: Chadron Fairgrounds
Cost: $20
Register Deadline: May 22, limited space available
People are also reading…
DAWES COUNTY ROUNDUP - LIVESTOCK JUDGING CONTEST
Who: Ages 8 & up
When: June 2, 9:00 am-2:00 pm
Where: Chadron Fairgrounds
Cost: $15
Register Deadline: Can register day of
SPA SCIENCE
Spend a relaxing morning exploring the science behind common spa items while making homemade sugar scrubs, lip balm & bath bombs.
Who: Ages 8 & up
When: June 6, 9:00 am- 12:00 pm
Where: Chadron Fairgrounds
Cost: $15
Register Deadline: May 22, limited space available
READY, SET, BAKE
Do you like to bake? Come put on your chef’s hat with Food & Nutrition Educator, Ashley Ahrens! Participants in this workshop will make cookies and muffins.
Who: Ages 8 & up
When: June 15, 10:00 am- 12:00 pm
Where: Chadron Fairgrounds
Cost: $10
Register Deadline: June 1, limited space available
ELECTRIFY YOUR SUMMER
Electrify your summer at this fun workshop. Youth will work with simple circuits to create a lamp, bracelet, and so much more!
Who: Ages 8 & up
When: June 20, 9:00 am- 3:00 pm
Where: Chadron Fairgrounds
Cost: $20
Register Deadline: June 1, limited space available
Be on the lookout for future news releases about our later summer programs. If you want a complete flyer with all of the summer programs, stop by our office at 250 Main St., Suite 8 in Chadron, NE or check out our website https://extension.unl.edu/statewide/northernpanhandle/dawes-county-4-h/. If you want more information or to register for a program, call (308)432-3373.