First wave of youth programs offered by 4-H

The Nebraska Extension Dawes County 4-H Program is offering over 15 programs this summer! The programs range from electricity, gardening, sewing, cooking, multiple livestock opportunities, range judging, and so much more. Youth DO NOT have to be in 4-H to attend a workshop. Check out below our first wave of opportunities that have upcoming registration deadlines.
DAWES COUNTY ROUNDUP - LIVESTOCK JUDGING CONTEST
Who: Ages 8 & up
When: May 20, 9:00 am-2:00 pm
Where: Chadron Fairgrounds
Cost: $15
Register Deadline: Can register day of
4-H LIVESTOCK CLINIC
Come learn from multiple experts about showmanship, fitting, and nutrition. Plan to attend one or more sessions of this hands-on beef, sheep, goat, swine, rabbit, and poultry clinic.
Who: Ages 5 & up
When: May 31, 9:00 am
Where: Chadron Fairgrounds
Cost: FREE
Register Deadline: May 25 for prize drawings or register day of
WORKING RANCH CLINIC
Come learn from Jayde Trump about the basics of working cattle safely and correctly with your horse! This clinic is designed to improve your horsemanship and stockmanship for both in the arena and out. Must have passed Level I and Level II to compete in working ranch at fair, but not for the clinic
Who: Ages 8 and up
When: June 3, 8:00 am
Where: Chadron Fairgrounds
Cost: $25
Register Deadline: May 25
ENTOMOLOGY WORKSHOP
Get your summer a buzzing by attending the entomology workshop. Youth will create Pollinator Boxes that can be placed in their own backyards. 4-H Educator, Mike Eskelson will lead this workshop over zoom!
Who: Ages 8 & up
When: June 13, 9:00-11:00 am
Where: Chadron Extension Office
Cost: $15
Register Deadline: June 6
Be on the lookout for future news releases about later summer programs. For a complete flyer with all of the summer programs, stop by the office at 250 Main St., Suite 8 in Chadron, or check out extension.unl.edu/statewide/northernpanhandle/dawes-county-4-h/. For more information or to register for a program, call (308)432-3373.