Fischer will not seek governor’s seat

Nebraska U.S. Senator Deb Fischer, a rancher from the Valentine area, will not run for governor next year when Pete Ricketts leaves office under term limits. Her current senatorial term runs through 2024.
Fischer stopped in Chadron Monday morning as part of her tour across the state.
“This is the first time in a year that I’ve been able, with people being comfortable having me come around.” It was her priority to start in the west and head east, meeting up Monday evening in Scottsbluff with some of her Washington D.C. staff including new Chief of Staff Emily Leviner.
“She’s been in the state before,” Fischer said of Leviner, “but not in this capacity . . . It’s important my D.C. gets out here to see Nebraska. She further added the Washington staff enjoy coming out because “Nebraska is so unique.”
As to her decision to not seek the governor’s seat, Fishcer said, “I love working in the United States Senate. I love working with Nebraskans to get things done there. I was humbled that friends and other Nebraskans wanted me to consider running, but I think I can best serve the people in the Senate.
“I’m a policy-maker, not a legislator. I like getting things done, and the United States Senate is a place that looks at broad issues. I’m very focused on the security of this country, being on the Armed Services Committee. I have always been very focused on infrastructure, and I do that on the Commerce Committee.”
She is now ranking member of the subcommittee on Surface Transportation and building seniority. This subcommittee has jurisdiction over Strategic Command (STRATCOM), and looks at missile defense, the nuclear arsenal and space as a war fighting domain.
“Obviously infrastructure,” Fischer pointed out, “whether roads or broadband, has been a big focus.” She will continue to push for efforts to make sure everyone has opportunity to get connected.
As for agriculture, there will be a new farm bill written in a couple years, which is extremely important, she said. “Agriculture is the economic driver of Nebraska.”
Other farm issues already being looked at included the Renewable Fuel Standards that come up for re-authorization in a year, and various water issues and the re-authorization of the Water Resources Development Act.
There are also other interests in other bill, she noted, included the Paws Act. This would provide service dogs for veterans who have the “invisible scars” such as PTSD.
She also has the Dark Pattern bill which, she explained, would provide easier ways to get out of online pop-up windows that request personal information. The Commerce Committee is looking at privacy issues as a whole, she added, and the pitfalls that come with using search engines and social media.
“I think it’s important for a United States Senator to get out across the entire state of Nebraska” Fischer said of her trip. “Before COVID, that’s what we did every year. And now we’re getting back to, hopefully, normal and being able to do that.”