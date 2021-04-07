Fischer will not seek governor’s seat

Nebraska U.S. Senator Deb Fischer, a rancher from the Valentine area, will not run for governor next year when Pete Ricketts leaves office under term limits. Her current senatorial term runs through 2024.

Fischer stopped in Chadron Monday morning as part of her tour across the state.

“This is the first time in a year that I’ve been able, with people being comfortable having me come around.” It was her priority to start in the west and head east, meeting up Monday evening in Scottsbluff with some of her Washington D.C. staff including new Chief of Staff Emily Leviner.

“She’s been in the state before,” Fischer said of Leviner, “but not in this capacity . . . It’s important my D.C. gets out here to see Nebraska. She further added the Washington staff enjoy coming out because “Nebraska is so unique.”

As to her decision to not seek the governor’s seat, Fishcer said, “I love working in the United States Senate. I love working with Nebraskans to get things done there. I was humbled that friends and other Nebraskans wanted me to consider running, but I think I can best serve the people in the Senate.