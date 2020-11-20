 Skip to main content
Five more COVID-related deaths in Panhandle

Five additional COVID-related deaths in the Panhandle are being reported: a Cheyenne County male in his 70s, two Morrill County males, one in his 60s and one in his 90s, a Scotts Bluff County male in his 60s, and a Sheridan County male in his 90s. This brings the total deaths in the Panhandle to 47.

“We share our deepest sympathy with the friends and loved ones of these gentlemen. As we enter November and December, a time of traditional gratitude sharing, please keep our most vulnerable Panhandle residents in your hearts. This is not the time to let our guard down so we all can remain safe during the COVID pandemic,” expressed Kim Engel, Panhandle Public Health District Director.

This public health emergency requires the public to be caring citizens and to contribute to the solution for the sake of our communities and those we love.

 As individuals and as communities, we have the power to choose our actions in the COVID response and recovery process. We can again reverse the trends if everyone comes together to take important steps in our daily lives to protect our communities.

