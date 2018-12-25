Mrs. Grant’s Fourth Grade Class
Five Senses of Christmas
By Jack O.
The air is filled with joy
Little Timmy is gonna get a toy
Carolers singing with glee.
There is a boy going Yippee! Yippee!
Christmas smells like a Prime Rib dinner.
It makes me feel like a winner.
Christmas looks like my family together
Every Christmas , no matter the weather.
I like the taste of mashed potatoes
And sometimes cherry tomatoes.
5 Senses of Christmas
By Carson L.
Christmas feels like joyful girls and boys,
Every second getting new toys.
Christmas smells like trees,
Blowing in a cold cold breeze.
Christmas tastes like milk and cookies,
Give me more candies please.
Christmas sounds like the Longs,
Singing beautiful songs.
Christmas looks white,
White as a bright bright light.
Night Before Christmas
By Zaylei B.
The taste of Christmas cookies are delicious
Just like all my wishes
I smell peppermints all around
Like when we’re grandma’s house bound
Christmas is cold
And the snow is mighty bold
Christmas sounds like my friends and I laughing together.
When we go outside in the weather.
I see the colorful Christmas tree.
A beautiful sight to see
My Christmas
By Hannah Sprock
Feel the people altogether
Hiding from the nasty weather
Smell the cookies nice and sweet
Hopefully soon it’s time to eat!
Paxson’s train woke me up
It’s Christmas! I shoot-up!
Hot cocoa warming in the kettle
Tasting things-- that my special
Looking around, I see no light
Ahh that’s better--it’s shining bright!
Christmas Poem
By Carter P.
Christmas smells like pine
We sometimes dine
Christmas feels nice
We eat a lot of rice
Christmas tastes like jelly
It is never smelly
Christmas looks like snow
When we build snow forts, we make them too low
Christmas feels warm
Please say there is no storm
Five Senses of Christmas
By Riah F.
Snow everywhere
Fire smoke fills the air
Foods baking
Presents shaking
Carolers singing
Church bells ringing
Jello tasting
Cookies baking
People panic
Fantastic presents
Merry Christmas
Delaney’s Christmas Eve
By Delaney J.
Look at the bright lights,
On a wonderful Christmas night
Hear the Christmas bells fill the air,
While Christmas trees are being prepared
Smell the cookies, gingerbread, cake,
Making you feel wide awake
Taste the cakes, candies galore,
Going through their ruby red door
Feel the warmth of Christmas cheer,
While at the presents you will peer
The Five Senses of Christmas
By Jett J.
On Christmas morning I see presents in a row.
I will drink my hot cocoa
It tastes like cookies and cakes.
They are all freshly baked.
Christmas feels nice and jolly.
Just like all the Christmas holly.
Christmas smells like cinnamon and spice.
All the candies smell so nice.
Christmas sounds like ripping paper.
I also hear an ice scraper.
Five Senses of Christmas
By Marcus D.
Look at how the cheerful lights fill the air
Like fireflies and lots of flares
Christmas feels snowy and cold
Sometimes looks like white gold
Christmas tastes like candy
In a row, so dandy
Christmas sounds like christmas bells
They are so loud you can’t hear yells
Christmas smells like oak
It almost smells like coke
The Five Senses of Christmas
By Emmerson Landreth
Brightly-colored presents under the tree
Everybody has so much glee
You hear a Christmas bell
It sounds like a Noel
Freshly lit candles and gingerbread
“Off to bed,” my mother said
Christmas tastes like fudge
But it seems smudged
Shops all a buzz
All the people home in their warm fuzz
Five Senses of Christmas
By Lillie U.
Christmas feels very fantastic
Everyone is wearing chapstick
Christmas tastes like hot cocoa
Everyone is shopping like loco
Christmas sounds like bells ringing
Children go around singing
Christmas smells like treats
Everyone eats
Christmas looks like garland
People can see it from the farland
Christmas Poem
By Audrey D.
I like the snow
I like to see the light
The taste of cookies are very nice
Just like summer drinks with lots of ice
My friends and I are laughing in joy
Wille our parents are shopping for toys
We eat caramel corn
While we celebrate Jesus being born
Santa Claus is very round
Can you hear the deer on the ground?
Five Senses of Christmas
BY Derek, Kael and Fletcher
Look at all the toys
I see very happy boys
Hear the busy shoppers’ cars
Carolers, bells, and twinkling stars
Taste the mint of candy canes
Hot cocoa with marshmallows, or plain
Smell the gingerbread that we are making
And the cookies that are baking
Christmas feels joyful
It is toyful!
Christmas Time
By Matthew L.
See the snowflakes glistening and white
With the ornaments nice and bright
Taste the cookies, cake, and candy
Peanut brittle--all the food is dandy
Smell the cinnamon and the pine
All the cookies smell so fine
Hear all the laughter in the room
Hear the presents shaking to assume
Christmas is so full of cheer
Christmas time is finally here
Christmas Poem
By Zoey H.
Taste the sweet hot cocoa
See Santa coming down the chimney saying “Ho! Ho! Ho!”
Look at all the ice so slick
Fall in muddy snow, Ick! Ick! Ick!
Hear the sound of ripping presents
See the mess that isn’t so pleasant.
Feels so cold in the snow
Feel the wind blow! Blow! blow!
Smell the minty candy canes hung on the tree
Everybody seems to be filled with glee.
Five Senses of Christmas
By: Kilee Wild
Christmas looks snowy
The snow is really glowy
Don’t you just hate when you freeze?
Everyday children sneeze
Elves are found giggling.
Kids are wiggling.
Christmas tastes yummy!
The weather is always crummy
It smells like yummy food
I’m always in a holiday mood
Christmas Sense Poem
By Mason
Christmas time I feel chilly
So I eat a bunch of chili
So I open a lot of presents
But I feel like shooting pheasants
I eat a bunch of candy
That's because Santa thinks I’m dandy
I think christmas is fun
But it started in 1861
The best part is Santa
I think he is in the savanna
Christmas Sense Poem
By Vivian G.
Christmas cocoa
Santa Ho! Ho! Ho!
Cinnamon spice
Smells so nice
Listen to bells go ling
Listen to carolers sing
Christmas lights
Shining Bright
The fire spreading cheer
Christmas is here
Christmas Poem
By Jordon
On Christmas night I feel happy.
I was going to wake my sis, Maddy.
When I saw presents, I felt like I was going to burst.
My brothers and sister were gursting.
Christmas sounds like frosty,
But not the frostbite.
Christmas smells smokey because of all the chimneys
My bro says matey on Christmas all the time.
Christmas tastes like a big pie.
Sadly, I have to say bye.
Christmas Poem
By Elizabeth M.
On Christmas morning, all the presents in a row,
Sipping my hot cocoa
Wondering where to start,
Cause I’m not very smart
I shake my present
Sounds pretty decent
Smells like candy
Well that's just dandy!
Christmas is Here
By Brandon R.
Christmas time is here
Gas is in the air.
Everybody is in the Christmas spirit
Brass is everywhere
Christmas is in the air.
The grass is filled with snow.
An old man creeps through the house
In red and black
He has a red bag
Spread the presents around.