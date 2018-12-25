Try 1 month for 99¢
Christmas

Mrs. Grant’s Fourth Grade Class

Five Senses of Christmas

By Jack O.

The air is filled with joy

Little Timmy is gonna get a toy

Carolers singing with glee.

There is a boy going Yippee! Yippee!

Christmas smells like a Prime Rib dinner.

It makes me feel like a winner.

Christmas looks like my family together

Every Christmas , no matter the weather.

I like the taste of mashed potatoes

And sometimes cherry tomatoes.

5 Senses of Christmas

By Carson L.

Christmas feels like joyful girls and boys,

Every second getting new toys.

Christmas smells like trees,

Blowing in a cold cold breeze.

Christmas tastes like milk and cookies,

Give me more candies please.

Christmas sounds like the Longs,

Singing beautiful songs.

Christmas looks white,

White as a bright bright light.

Night Before Christmas

By Zaylei B.

The taste of Christmas cookies are delicious

Just like all my wishes

I smell peppermints all around

Like when we’re grandma’s house bound

Christmas is cold

And the snow is mighty bold

Christmas sounds like my friends and I laughing together.

When we go outside in the weather.

I see the colorful Christmas tree.

A beautiful sight to see

My Christmas

By Hannah Sprock

Feel the people altogether

Hiding from the nasty weather

Smell the cookies nice and sweet

Hopefully soon it’s time to eat!

Paxson’s train woke me up

It’s Christmas! I shoot-up!

Hot cocoa warming in the kettle

Tasting things-- that my special

Looking around, I see no light

Ahh that’s better--it’s shining bright!

Christmas Poem

By Carter P.

Christmas smells like pine

We sometimes dine

Christmas feels nice

We eat a lot of rice

Christmas tastes like jelly

It is never smelly

Christmas looks like snow

When we build snow forts, we make them too low

Christmas feels warm

Please say there is no storm

Five Senses of Christmas

By Riah F.

Snow everywhere

Fire smoke fills the air

Foods baking

Presents shaking

Carolers singing

Church bells ringing

Jello tasting

Cookies baking

People panic

Fantastic presents

Merry Christmas

Delaney’s Christmas Eve

By Delaney J.

Look at the bright lights,

On a wonderful Christmas night

Hear the Christmas bells fill the air,

While Christmas trees are being prepared

Smell the cookies, gingerbread, cake,

Making you feel wide awake

Taste the cakes, candies galore,

Going through their ruby red door

Feel the warmth of Christmas cheer,

While at the presents you will peer

The Five Senses of Christmas

By Jett J.

On Christmas morning I see presents in a row.

I will drink my hot cocoa

It tastes like cookies and cakes.

They are all freshly baked.

Christmas feels nice and jolly.

Just like all the Christmas holly.

Christmas smells like cinnamon and spice.

All the candies smell so nice.

Christmas sounds like ripping paper.

I also hear an ice scraper.

Five Senses of Christmas

By Marcus D.

Look at how the cheerful lights fill the air

Like fireflies and lots of flares

Christmas feels snowy and cold

Sometimes looks like white gold

Christmas tastes like candy

In a row, so dandy

Christmas sounds like christmas bells

They are so loud you can’t hear yells

Christmas smells like oak

It almost smells like coke

The Five Senses of Christmas

By Emmerson Landreth

Brightly-colored presents under the tree

Everybody has so much glee

You hear a Christmas bell

It sounds like a Noel

Freshly lit candles and gingerbread

“Off to bed,” my mother said

Christmas tastes like fudge

But it seems smudged

Shops all a buzz

All the people home in their warm fuzz

Five Senses of Christmas

By Lillie U.

Christmas feels very fantastic

Everyone is wearing chapstick

Christmas tastes like hot cocoa

Everyone is shopping like loco

Christmas sounds like bells ringing

Children go around singing

Christmas smells like treats

Everyone eats

Christmas looks like garland

People can see it from the farland

Christmas Poem

By Audrey D.

I like the snow

I like to see the light

The taste of cookies are very nice

Just like summer drinks with lots of ice

My friends and I are laughing in joy

Wille our parents are shopping for toys

We eat caramel corn

While we celebrate Jesus being born

Santa Claus is very round

Can you hear the deer on the ground?

Five Senses of Christmas

BY Derek, Kael and Fletcher

Look at all the toys

I see very happy boys

Hear the busy shoppers’ cars

Carolers, bells, and twinkling stars

Taste the mint of candy canes

Hot cocoa with marshmallows, or plain

Smell the gingerbread that we are making

And the cookies that are baking

Christmas feels joyful

It is toyful!

Christmas Time

By Matthew L.

See the snowflakes glistening and white

With the ornaments nice and bright

Taste the cookies, cake, and candy

Peanut brittle--all the food is dandy

Smell the cinnamon and the pine

All the cookies smell so fine

Hear all the laughter in the room

Hear the presents shaking to assume

Christmas is so full of cheer

Christmas time is finally here

Christmas Poem

By Zoey H.

Taste the sweet hot cocoa

See Santa coming down the chimney saying “Ho! Ho! Ho!”

Look at all the ice so slick

Fall in muddy snow, Ick! Ick! Ick!

Hear the sound of ripping presents

See the mess that isn’t so pleasant.

Feels so cold in the snow

Feel the wind blow! Blow! blow!

Smell the minty candy canes hung on the tree

Everybody seems to be filled with glee.

Five Senses of Christmas

By: Kilee Wild

Christmas looks snowy

The snow is really glowy

Don’t you just hate when you freeze?

Everyday children sneeze

Elves are found giggling.

Kids are wiggling.

Christmas tastes yummy!

The weather is always crummy

It smells like yummy food

I’m always in a holiday mood

Christmas Sense Poem

By Mason

Christmas time I feel chilly

So I eat a bunch of chili

So I open a lot of presents

But I feel like shooting pheasants

I eat a bunch of candy

That's because Santa thinks I’m dandy

I think christmas is fun

But it started in 1861

The best part is Santa

I think he is in the savanna

Christmas Sense Poem

By Vivian G.

Christmas cocoa

Santa Ho! Ho! Ho!

Cinnamon spice

Smells so nice

Listen to bells go ling

Listen to carolers sing

Christmas lights

Shining Bright

The fire spreading cheer

Christmas is here

Christmas Poem

By Jordon

On Christmas night I feel happy.

I was going to wake my sis, Maddy.

When I saw presents, I felt like I was going to burst.

My brothers and sister were gursting.

Christmas sounds like frosty,

But not the frostbite.

Christmas smells smokey because of all the chimneys

My bro says matey on Christmas all the time.

Christmas tastes like a big pie.

Sadly, I have to say bye.

Christmas Poem

By Elizabeth M.

On Christmas morning, all the presents in a row,

Sipping my hot cocoa

Wondering where to start,

Cause I’m not very smart

I shake my present

Sounds pretty decent

Smells like candy

Well that's just dandy!

Christmas is Here

By Brandon R.

Christmas time is here

Gas is in the air.

Everybody is in the Christmas spirit

Brass is everywhere

Christmas is in the air.

The grass is filled with snow.

An old man creeps through the house

In red and black

He has a red bag

Spread the presents around.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.