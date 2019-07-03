A trooper who was terminated in the aftermath of an investigation into his conduct has returned to the Nebraska State Patrol in a non-enforcement position after additional investigation.
Trooper Tim Flick was terminated in December 2017 after an internal investigation concluded with a finding of “conduct unbecoming” by Flick based on dishonesty and incomplete reports regarding a crash that killed Antoine L. Ladeaux, 32, of Pine Ridge, S.D.
LaDeaux died during a pursuit in Sheridan County after allegedly running a stop sign on a county road north of Gordon. A grand jury found that Flick, who was the trooper pursuing LaDeaux, committed no wrongdoing in the incident, but a broader State Patrol investigation into several incidents came to a different conclusion. After a 15-week investigation, seven state patrol troopers were disciplined or fired.
After the NSP investigation, Flick was charged with misdemeanor counts of motor vehicle homicide, making a false statement and careless driving, an infraction. Those charges were eventually dismissed by the special prosecutor, Joe Stecher.
Flick has now returned to a job with the Nebraska State Patrol as part of a settlement agreement with the Troopers’ union. A press release from the NSP said Flick’s attorney, David Domina, presented new information in 2018, resulting in a supplemental internal investigation. That additional investigation resulted in Colonel John Bolduc modifying Flick’s findings and disciplinary action.
“The internal investigation determined that Trooper Flick’s actions do not meet the threshold of intentional dishonesty, in part due to influence of the SLEBC attorney over Flick’s reporting, and the lack of guidance by his superiors. This reduces the level of appropriate discipline,” the press release reads.
Flick returned to work as a sworn officer in a non-enforcement role July 2. The modified disciplinary action against him amounted to a 30-day, unpaid suspension, the longest possible punishment under the union contract. Flick will receive back pay, minus the suspension, since his termination.
“Trooper Flick is eager to get back to serving the citizens of Nebraska,” the press release reads.
The findings and discipline for the other troopers involved in the initial investigation were not changed as part of the supplemental investigation. The NSP, Domina and Flick declined to comment further on the matter.