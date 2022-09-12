 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flight reunion picnic this Sunday

Beginning at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, in Wilson Park, there will be a Veterans Memorial Flight reunion picnic. Honor flight attendees, guardians and their families are welcome.for Honor flight attendees who have passed, their guardians and families are still welcome.

Those who know Honor Flight attendees who might not receive this information are encouraged to share the invitation with them.

This is a potluck lunch, and those attending should bring a meat dish, salad or dessert to share, and their own tableware. Drinks will be furnished.

Though there are some picnic tables available, lawn chairs are encouraged to ensure there is enough seating. Attendees are also welcome to bring picture to share.

Please RSVP to Pat Mracek at 308-207-5341 or email patm_55@hotmail.com. Be sure to include who is attending and the year they went on the Honor Flight.

