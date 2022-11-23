Food bank gains mobility

Last Wednesday, Northwest Community Action Partnership (NCAP) hosted an open house to showcase the food pantry and outreach office in Chadron. Additionally, it was a chance for folks to see the latest addition to assist people with food security — the “on the go” food pantry van.

Community Services Director Bonnie Beckstrom said the idea for getting the van came when gas prices saw their first hike. Staff with NCAP started noticing it wasn’t just gas on the rise, as food prices were going up as well.

“If a person’s living on $1,000 per month,” Beckstrom said, “they can barely afford to drive in. This office serves all of Dawes County and all of Sioux County. We wanted to be able to take the food to the people, have a way to make sure we could do Salvation Army vouchers and give people crisis services on the spot.”

From the initial idea, staff looked into using leftover COVID-19 funds from the Department of Health and Human Services block grant, to making it a reality. There was some lengthy discussion, Beckstrom said, before the final approval.

Brooke Smith, CEO of NCAP, noted Healthy Blue gave $20,000 for food that will go in the van and the local pantry. “We got the van,” she said, “but now we have to fill it up.

The new mobile pantry isn’t just a van to load up to the ceiling with dry goods, and has plenty of bells and whistles. Beckstrom noted it has freezers in it, plenty of shelves that can be set up with partitions, as well as a place to put a laptop and some built-in USB ports

Beckstrom explained NCAP takes applications for Salvation Army funding and the homeless prevention program that pays short-term rent. The technology in the van allows the driver to take applications right there.

“It’s basically going to allow them to take this [Chadron] office on the road,” Smith said.

“Gas prices are just so high,” Smith continued, “but these rural areas are huge. To ask somebody to drive all the way here, the gas money they spend sometimes puts a roadblock to receiving our services. The van will allow us to serve those people and not make it a hardship for them.”

The van will not be going door-to-door, Smith explained, but rather setting up in a central location in communities that people can come to rather than having to drive into Chadron.

The showcase of the van last week was something of a “soft opening,” as the vehicle has been at the office less than two weeks. Though purchased locally, Smith said it had to be taken to Denver for outfitting of the freezers, shelves and other elements.

As for whether additional vehicles will be added, Smith said, “Whenever we start with a program, we try to make sure we take it in sustainable pieces. We start with what we know is going to be sustainable. If it works, and it grows, and we’re able to attain the funding, it’s always a possibility.”

Alicia Encinas, who runs the Chadron office, is really excited about the van because it will be a big help to the outlying communities NCAP serves. “I have people who travel from Merriman to Rushville, and that’s quite a distance for people on fixed incomes who need our services. I’m excited to be able to open some doors and remove barriers for them.”

Beckstrom noted NCAP covers five counties, including Dawes, Cherry, Sheridan, Sioux and Box Butte. While folks in Merriman can go to the food pantry in Valentine, the difference in distance results in them going to Rushville. Many carpool and others simply just don’t come because the fuel costs are such a burden, she said.