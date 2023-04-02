In 1984, the Shepherd’s Pantry at Chadron’s Immanuel Lutheran Church formed after a need was brought to the church’s attention. Current Pastor Ann Sundberg said, “Somebody knew about a family who was in need, and the pastor at the time [Bruce Baum] put out a plea for help.” From this one event, it became clear there were more in need.

Since that first call for help, the pantry has been active without a break. For a long time, Sundberg said, they would actually deliver food. There was a team of volunteers, she continued, who would purchase milk, eggs, bread and meat.

Laurie Schmidt added this was before the Bread basket at St. Patrick’s Catholic, and Junice Dagen was the leader of the team. The stores, she said, were very good about calling when they had product that was still good but not saleable.

“There was already that relationship of making sure food didn’t get wasted,” Schmidt said.

These days, Shepherd’s Pantry focuses more on food staples and non-perishable items. Schmidt pointed out a bag from the pantry will feed a family of two for about a week. Additional bags are provided based on family size.

Bags include boxes of cereal, boxed dinners, canned meat such as tuna and chicken, soups, canned fruits and vegetables, and peanut butter among the items. Sundberg said there occasionally sweets that go in, but for the most part they keep them nutritionally sound.

While people are not turned away, Sundberg said it’s requested people only pick up bags once per month.

After Dagen’s retirement in 2015, Sundberg said, there was a realization they couldn’t provide the regular delivery service. People are asked to come by the church to pick up the food, but if there is no way for them to get there they can get a delivery. She noted most people are able to pick up the bags.

The pantry is entirely supported by the community through food and monetary donations, Sundberg said. But the ministry is not just at the church. Schmidt said the church council wrote a grant to the Immanuel Foundation in Omaha two years ago. That money allowed the church to provide food bags for the Chadron State College campus.

“We were doing 25 bags of groceries a month for establishing a food pantry on campus,” Schmidt said, though it got to a point where the students wanted different items so they shifted to making monetary donations to the college food pantry.

Schmidt noted there were college students who were getting food from Shepherd’s Pantry before, but this was more of a formal agreement between the two. “I think it’s a neat way of taking care of another entire population of need.”

In February, Shepherd’s pantry distributed 40 bags. Sundberg said they often see higher numbers in the summer when regular school food programs are unavailable. Schmidt said the SNAP benefits have gone back down to pre COVID amounts, and expects there to be a rise in need at local food pantries.

Sundberg said they can always use proteins — meat, beans and peanut butter — as well as fruit at the pantry, as those are the items that go most quickly. She expressed her appreciation to those who donate to Shepherd’s Pantry.

“We believe our Lord feeds us, so we are able to feed others,” Sundberg said. “That’s really the whole basis of this.”

Those who would like to donate, or who need food, can call the church at 432-5408.