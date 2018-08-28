With smoke-drift in the air and multiple wildfires burning throughout western states, fire officials remind folks to practice fire prevention. Unfortunately nine out of 10, or 90%, of fires are caused by people: unattended or abandoned campfires; fireworks; sparks from equipment or vehicles; or burning leaves and debris. Wildfires are also started by carelessly tossing cigarettes or negligent use of matches.
“Wildfires destroy homes, damage wildlife habitat and watersheds that provide drinking water for millions of people. It’s everyone’s job to prevent human-caused wildfires. We all need to help,” said Jack Isaacs, Forest Supervisor for the Nebraska National Forests & Grasslands.
“Much can be done by home and property owners,” he said. “Fire prevention proves to be a great investment – for both safety and security. While much work has been done to create resilient properties, communities and landscapes to reduce the potential for a catastrophic wildfire, much more can be done. This is especially true for folks who choose to live in forested areas and in wildland urban interface.”
Key precautions that property and home owners can do to increase chances for their home’s survival and family’s safety during a wildfire include maintaining defensible space around your home; clean gutters; stack firewood away from the home; avoid mowing or cutting down weeds during the heat of the day and always check with local officials on current conditions or restrictions before burning debris, leaves, weeds, or ditches. Additionally it is vitally important to always have a plan on what to do in case of a wildfire.
“Property precautions are very important as embers from a wildfire can travel over a mile. Simple actions can change what happens when those embers land,” Isaacs said.
An important source of information and great tips on how to lower the risk of wildfire to your home and community is www.firewise.org.