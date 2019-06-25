The Forest Service seeks public input on a proposal to increase fees at eight campgrounds across the Nebraska and Samuel R. McKelvie National Forests and the Oglala National Grassland. The Forest Service operates and maintains its campgrounds to benefit visitors and provide safe facilities, customer services and convenient access to numerous recreational activities. Fees collected at each site support essential amenities and services such as restrooms, garbage removal, hosts, water and electric (at some locations), staff patrols, facility maintenance and signs.
Julie Johndreau, Recreational Program Manager, said, “Fees have remained static for over 17 years. In order to continue to provide basic service we are proposing modest fee increases. We also want to align ourselves with other providers in the area.”
The Bessey Unit in central Nebraska offers access to the Middle Loup and Dismal Rivers, fishing, motorized trails, the historic Scott Lookout Tower, and an arboretum. The main recreation complex has a modern bathhouse with showers and flush toilets, a basketball court, a fishing pond with accessible concrete dock, and a picnic shelter. This popular campground is often at 100 percent occupancy during the summer.
The proposal is to increase Bessey Unit Campground site fees from $8 to $15 for non-electric sites; from $11 to $20 for electric sites; and from $75 to $125 for the group site. In addition, the Bessey day use fee will increase from $3 to $5, and the day use annual pass fee from $15 to $20.
You have free articles remaining.
Northwestern Nebraska’s Pine Ridge Ranger District is a diverse ecological area including forested ridges, river valleys, badlands formation, and mixed-grass prairie. Recreationalists enjoy approximately 200 miles of motorized and non-motorized trails. Popular activities include hiking, biking, horseback riding, hunting, and nature viewing. Special places like Toadstool Geologic Park, Hudson-Meng Bison Bone-bed, Soldier Creek Wilderness Area, and Pine Ridge National Recreation Area attract visitors to the region.
The proposal is to increase Soldier Creek Campground and horse use area from $8 to $15; Roberts Tract Campground from $8 to $15; and Toadstool & Red Cloud Campgrounds from $5 to $15.
The Forest Service encourages you to submit your comments electronically: https://cara.ecosystem-management.org/Public/CommentInput?project=NP-2193. Comments may also be taken in person at the Bessey and Pine Ridge Ranger stations. Project documents will be available for viewing at both office locations. The full proposal is located on our website at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/nebraska in the upper right hand corner.