Forest thinning ramping up on Game and Parks properties

Forest thinning is either underway or scheduled to begin soon at three Nebraska Game and Parks Commission properties in the Pine Ridge near Crawford and Harrison.

The projects consist of 258 acres at Gilbert-Baker Wildlife Management Area, 84 acres at Ponderosa Wildlife Management Area, and 80 acres at Fort Robinson State Park. The work is beginning this spring and will continue into fall.

Most of the efforts are targeting stands of ponderosa pine trees, which, as with other forests throughout the West, have become dense from generations of fire suppression. Thinning the forests, especially when combined with other management strategies, makes them more resilient to dangerous and costly catastrophic wildfires and improves wildlife habitat.

Targeted areas are on the southern portion of Gilbert-Baker, the Giant’s Coffin and Lover’s Leap butte vicinity on the eastern side of Fort Robinson, and the eastern side of Rim of the World Road at Ponderosa.

Bryce Gerlach, a forester for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and the National Wild Turkey Federation, said thinning on about one-third of the Gilbert-Baker acreage is designed to improve riparian health along Monroe Creek by removal of pines and junipers that are competing with deciduous species.