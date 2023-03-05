Built more than 100 years ago, the Parish Center at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church will be getting an update — becoming the Parish Life Center — through a capital campaign by the church.

Ben Giles explained the firm he works for, the Steir Group, did a feasibility and planning study in January of 2022. A basic outline of the results was generated at that time, but was recently updated to reflect changes in scope and costs. Response from the parish-wide study was very positive, with a majority of respondents favoring a capital campaign.

Fr. Todd Phillipsen said the Assumption Academy closed in 1970, and since then the building has been used lightly, for Religious Education classes and some office space.

Jerry Moss, who did some concept drawings for the new building, added there are some issues with the current structure, as it’s not handicap accessible and it has some mold and asbestos. Further, of the 21,000 total square feet of space it has only about 2,000 is being used. “It’s underutilized, and we need to remove it to expand our campus,” Moss said, also pointing out the high costs to heat the building.

Plans for the new facility — a one-story, 8,000 square foot space — include a more energy efficient design and a better layout. Moss said priorities are to establish a new building to house church offices and eight classroom spaces, as well as a community meeting area to accommodate 60 people. The building will also be ADA compliant, including the restrooms.

In the past, Moss said, there have been crises during which St. Patrick’s has been a place of refuge. Also, he said, firefighters have used it as a rest area while battling blazes close to Chadron.

Phillipsen said the new building will have hot showers and a space to provide emergency shelter. It’s hoped that it could be used for fun programs such as lock-ins for the Religious Education students.

The landscaped area north of the current building will also be redone, providing a sanctuary space for people to pray and meditate.

While the building will be almost entirely new, some of the current architecture will be salvaged, including the archway facing Cedar Street that was the main entrance to the Assumption Academy.

While the Parish Center is the priority building, Moss said there are also plans to remodel the Assumption Arena. Phillipsen emphasized the new parish center building is priority, “but if we are blessed with enough funds we will move into some remodeling of the Assumption Arena.”

Phillipsen further added plans for the new parish building actually began in 2008 when Father Ed Courtney brought together people for some long-range planning, and they concluded the Assumption Academy building was nearing the end of its life.

The estimated cost of the new structure is $3.66 million, which includes parking. Taking into account the $1.8 million in reserves the parish has on hand, the capital campaign goal is $1.9 million

Those who would like to contribute to the Capital Campaign can do so online at chadronstpatricks.org, by clicking on the “Online Giving” button in the upper right corner and selecting “Cherishing Our Home, Building Our Future”.