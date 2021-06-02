Former Chadron business owner convicted of bootlegging

The Nebraska State Patrol conducted investigation that included surveillance of Singh’s store using a pole camera. Patrol Investigator Rob Jackson, who oversees liquor law enforcement in Troop E, testified that video surveillance captured Singh loading and unloading boxes of liquor from his personal vehicle.

Investigators suspected Singh to be transporting alcohol from Wyoming, where some of the popular, and more expensive, brands of liquor such as Jack Daniels and Crown Royal sold cheaper. In Wyoming, the state is the only distributor of alcohol. In Nebraska, there are 13 distributors, with there being three main distributors, according to testimony in the case. The Nebraska State Patrol, working with Wyoming authorities, labeled alcohol destined for Singh’s Wyoming store, affixing it with a star label that went unnoticed.

As part of the patrol’s investigation, undercover officers with the Nebraska State Patrol and Western Nebraska Intelligence Group (WING) task force purchased alcohol in controlled buys from the Scottsbluff store.

Thirteen boxes of alcohol were purchased during the controlled buys, with just four boxes of the liquor containing alcohol seized from Singh’s store as investigators executed a search warrant at the business in October. Jackson testified that the alcohol from all of those buys was stored in an evidence locker at the NSP.