Former Chadron State coach dies in Ohio

Dr. Bill Taraschke of Norwalk, Ohio, who taught in the Chadron State College physical education department and was the men’s head track and field coach and an assistant football coach for eight years beginning in 1975, died on Wednesday, April 7 in a Cleveland hospital following an array of health issues during the past year.

After leaving Chadron State in 1984, Taraschke, 79, returned to his native Ohio and spent the next 32 years coaching cross country and track and field at Baldwin Wallace University at Berea, Ohio. During that time he led the Yellow Jackets to 37 Ohio Conference championships, 25 in track and 12 in cross country. He received Conference Coach of the Year honors 35 times, was a Great Lakes Region Coach of the Year 13 times and an NCAA Division III Coach of the Year twice.

At Chadron State, his athletes set 10 track and field records and he was the football team’s defensive coordinator for six years under head coaches Jerry Welch and Gary Richardson.

A native of Toledo, he graduated from Ohio University, where he started in the line for the football team two years and was the Mid-America Conference discus champion twice. He earned his master’s degree at Southern Illinois University and began his coaching career at Milan, Ohio, High School where he took over a winless football team that won 26 of 27 games the next three years.