Next week, Chadron will receive a visit from Keith Walton, who taught at Chadron High School for 27 years. Walton is promoting his new book, “The Last full Measure: From America’s Heartland to the Battles of Vietnam, Remembering the Fallen from One Nebraska Town.” The book focuses on nine men from Walton’s hometown of Norfolk, who fought and died in the Vietnam War.

Walton explained what he’s done is write a chapter on each of the men, “to tell their life story, their story of service to the country, the manner in which they died and the aftermath. I wanted people other than their family and friends to know the story.”

Though the nine soldiers are the focus of the book, Walton also writes about the war itself, which was 50 years ago, to give people some context of what was happening at the time.

Though he didn’t serve in the Vietnam War himself, Walton’s brother was in the Air Force during the Vietnam era but stationed in Turkey. After graduating from Norfolk Senior High School in 1970, Walton took a 2-S student deferment as he chose to continue study in college. Further, his draft number made it unlikely he would have to enlist.

Walton attended for two years at the community college in Norfolk, now Northeast Community College, where he earned his Associate’s Degree. He then attended at Kearney State, adding with a laugh that this was far enough back that it hadn’t yet become the University of Nebraska-Kearney and some Chadron folks might hold a grudge for him attending at Kearney.

At Kearney he earned degrees in History and Social Sciences, then went on to earn his Master’s in History in 1976. He taught several different Social Studies classes, including U.S. History, in Chadron from 1980 until 2008.

As for the inspiration to write the books, Walton said Vietnam is “my generation’s war.” From time to time over the years, he’d find books about the Vietnam War, and it was also part of his teaching curriculum.

In the fall of 2017, he caught a PBS series on the Vietnam War, further purchasing the companion book and DVD series. His research also took him online to the National Archives, which lists the state and city of every soldier that died in Vietnam.

From Norfolk were Sergeant Jerome Chandler, Commander Thomas Scheurich, Private First Class Michael Wemhoff, Specialist Fourth Class Jerry Allen, Specialist Fourth Class Jerold Meisinger, Specialist Fourth Class Steven Strube, Staff Sergeant Dennis Anderson, Sergeant Claude Van Andel and Sergeant Roger Hundt.

“I think their stories need to be told,” Walton said. “It’s been 50 years since we withdrew our troops from Vietnam, and I think people would be interested to know these guys.”

The first step for Walton was finding enough information to write a book. Aside from written records, he was able to visit with family members, friends and even families of people who served alongside the nine. Utilizing online message boards, Walton said after he made some posts many of the people he spoke to made the initial contact.

Walton hopes, first and foremost, people get a sense of who these soldiers were after they read his book. Secondly, he wants people to see how their service fits in with the larger picture of the war.

“One of the themes that runs through this book is ‘What is lost when a young man dies?’ The oldest of these guys was 35, the youngest was 18. . . I talked to all the families in one way or another, and they still feel that pain.” While some didn’t want to share much, he added, others provided a lot including letters to home.

“Those families were instrumental. Without them I wouldn’t have been able to write much of a story.”

While this is the first book for Walton, he’s written several family histories, beginning in the 1990’s, that have had to do with military service and it’s enabled him to improve his writing. Among those histories are his great grandfather who was in the Civil War, his great uncle who was in World War I and his father who was in World War II.

Being a teacher, he was inclined to share what he learned with others. He will share more at The Bean Broker on Monday, March 27, starting at 6 p.m. The following day, he’ll meet with a morning class and an afternoon class at the high school.

“I might even be in my old room,” he said.