Former CSC football standout dies

A Chadron State College graduate who was an outstanding football player for the Eagles and was a member of the CSC Athletic Hall of Fame, Michael Sorensen, died unexpectedly on Thursday, Aug. 4 at Imperial, Neb.

Sorensen, 54, had been serving as the principal at Chase County High School at Imperial, but this fall was to become the principal at nearby Wauneta-Palisade. He also was to serve as that school’s activities director and boys’ basketball coach.

His wife, the former Nancy Schnell of Alliance, also graduated from CSC, was an outstanding volleyball player for the Eagles and is the elementary school principal of the Perkins County Schools at Grant.

A native of Wheatland, Wyo., Sorensen was a three-year starter at offensive right guard for the Eagles 1988-90. The team finished the 1989 and ’90 regular seasons undefeated and advanced to the NAIA playoffs both years. He was placed on the Omaha World-Herald’s NAIA State College all-star team both seasons.

At the end of the ’90 season, Head Coach Brad Smith was quoted as saying that Sorensen may have been the best guard for his size (6-foot, 220 pounds) in the nation.

“He played like a 250-pounder,” Smith said. “What he got done was amazing. He’s been a great worker and a great technician.” It also was noted that Sorensen had 4.6-second speed in the 40-yard dash.

Besides teaching, coaching and serving as principal at Chase County High during two stints, the first from 2006-2015 and the second the last two years, he had been the assistant principal and athletic director at Northwest High School at Grand Island.

The funeral will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 at the Imperial Berean Church with Pastor Matt Maxwell officiating. Visitation will be Friday 3-6 p.m. at Liewer Funeral Home in Imperial.

Memorials have been suggested to the Sorensen Family for a future designation.

