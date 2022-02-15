Former CSC student earns two national FCS-related awards

Former Chadron State College student Miranda Bright, a current teacher at Crete High School, received the National Association Teacher of Family and Consumer Sciences New Professional Award Dec. 3 at a gala in New Orleans. The national award is given to one FCS teacher annually who has made significant contributions in the classroom, curriculum development, and provided multiple opportunities for students.

Additionally, during a virtual conference Nov. 30, Bright was recognized as one of five national finalists for the Association for Career and Technical Education (ACTE) New Teacher of the Year Award. She qualified after receiving the ACTE Region V New Teacher of the Year Award in 2021, among a field of more than a dozen finalists, and in 2020, being named the Association for Career and Technical Education of Nebraska (ACTEN) New Teacher of the Year.

At CSC from 2013 to 2015, she majored in Family and Consumer Sciences and English Language Arts Secondary Education. In 2016, she graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a bachelor's degree in Family Science and a master's in FCS Education in 2018.

Bright, who is pursuing an Education Specialist degree at Doane, is in her third year of teaching at Crete High School. Previously she taught at High Plains Community Schools in Polk, Nebraska.

“I love working with students and watching them master life and career skills,” said Bright, who has created her own achievement badges and modified popular games to increase student engagement and achievement.

She acknowledges the importance of professional networking opportunities she experienced at CSC.

“I was provided opportunities to network with the Family and Consumer Sciences (FCS) and Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) community in Nebraska. The connections I made at CSC with my classmates and other professionals have significantly contributed to my success and support system,” Bright said.

According to the award announcement on the ACTE website, Bright is committed and passionate about teaching FCS education and advising FCCLA. She said her philosophy of teaching centers around experiential learning through engaging strategies. While teaching, she demonstrates innovation through technology and elements of game playing such as scoring points and competitions called gamification. In her first three years of advising, she significantly increased the participation of the High Plains FCCLA chapter and established a new FCCLA chapter at Crete.

As a member of the Family and Consumer Sciences Teachers of Nebraska public relations committee, she highlights members, achievements, and shares classroom activities on social media. She also serves as a board member for Nebraska FCCLA and ACTEN.

