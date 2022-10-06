Former dentist, Holmes, reaches 100 years

Dr. Vern Holmes marked a century in life with a celebration Saturday afternoon. The following is taken from a Dec. 7, 2017 story written by Kerri Rempp:

Before Dr. Vern Holmes became a fixture in the Chadron community as a longtime dentist, he was a 22 year old WWII pilot and returned to active duty to fly 85 missions during the Korean War.

Now 95, Holmes has been retired from his practice for 12 years. Looking back on his life, he says he doesn’t miss his work but does miss all of the patients he came to know over the years. As for his time in the service, it ended in 1964, earlier than he wanted it to, as he planned to serve for 30 years.

Holmes graduated from Hay Springs High School in 1940 with 33 classmates. He finished a year of junior college, but when World War II broke out he knew his life was about to change.

“When the war broke out we all wanted to go,” he said of himself and his friends. Four of them piled into an old Nash car and drive 35 mph to Wyoming on implement tires with five gallon buckets of gas in the trunk. Holmes and another of the group passed the Air Force exams, and he was soon on his way to Missouri by passenger train for training. From there he went to Arkansas and then to San Antonio, where he was classified as a pilot.

He was sent to Oklahoma for training and then stationed in Colorado.

“They ask you what you want to fly, and of course in the service you get what they give you,” Holmes recalls.

He wanted to pilot a P38, B25 or B17; he was assigned to a B24.

“Aerodynamically, it shouldn’t even fly,” Holmes says. “It was a rough airplane to fly.”

His crew of 10 got along well, though he said it was a bit odd to be 22, a second lieutenant and in charge of a crew that was mostly older than he was. From Colorado, he was sent to Washington and eventually to Virginia, where his crew was assigned to patrol the coast for Japanese submarines.

After the war was over, Holmes joined the Nebraska Air National Guard in 1948 while attending school in Lincoln. His unit was activated in 1951 as the conflict in Korea escalated.

Before he was shipped out, he was sent to Maine, where he was stationed when his oldest daughter, Terry Jo, was born. When he arrived in Korea he named his plane – a B51 – Terry Jo in her honor. He also spent some time pre-deployment in California, where he and his buddies rode into town every night in a red Ford convertible.

“We went to town every night and we’d buy a steak because we knew it would be the last,” he said.

As time dragged on, however, Holmes remembers getting tired of ordering steak and he bought a hamburger instead. After arriving in Korea, they realized those California steaks weren’t the last ones they would eat after all – they could buy them in the officer’s club for $1.75.

Steaks aside, conditions in Korea left something to be desired.

“We slept in tents and the water for the shower was heated by the sun,” Holmes said. “It wasn’t the best conditions.”

Holmes arrived in Korea as a first lieutenant with more than 400 hours in the B51, which he called “quite an airplane.” He volunteered for every mission he could, knowing he was the most experienced in his group. Most of his second lieutenants had just 60 hours, he said, adding that five of them crashed taking off from the 6,000 foot runway.

He flew 85 missions, commemorating each successful run with a cross mark in his cap (which he still has). One of his closest calls came during a napalm run. He saw what he believed to be a farmer in a field with a hoe, except the hoe turned out to be a rifle. The man fired at Holmes’ plane, hitting the wing, but Holmes was able to safely guide his plane back to base.

“I was just lucky I guess,” he said.

He was eventually asked to fly MIGs, but turned the opportunity down, knowing he would have to fly another 100 missions before he could go home.

When he returned to the states, he was stationed in Florida but when he received a letter from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln saying there was an opening for him in the dentistry school he returned to Nebraska and continued his education. He flew with the Nebraska Air National Guard the entire time he was pursuing his degree, financing a semester’s tuition with his flight pay during summer service.

After having worked for Dr. DeCastro in Hay Springs in high school, Holmes had always known he wanted to be a dentist, and after graduation he returned to Hay Springs and worked for 11 months. His move to Chadron set him on a 48-year career in dentistry, all from 219 Chadron Ave. He remained in the Guard, flying in 1957-1958, but it was often difficult to get in the required hours in the air to receive his flight pay. When the opportunity arose, he became the squadron dentist instead, serving in that capacity for six years until he retired in 1964. He had hoped to remain in the Guard for 30 years, but retired as a major after 21 as the Vietnam War began to heat up. Recovering from back surgery, he realized he didn’t want to leave his practice to serve in Vietnam.

“I just enjoyed working on them and taking care of them,” Holmes said of his patients. He gave away a lot of dental care to those who couldn’t afford it, building relationships with his patients that often went beyond doctor-patient.

“We cared for them,” he said. “I loved my practice but I don’t miss the dental part of it. I miss my patients.”