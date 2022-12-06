Former hospital demolition begins

Just five years short of a century old, the former building that housed Chadron Community Hospital — originally Chadron Municipal Hospital — just north off Wilson Park is being demolished. In the coming years, the land has the potential to become new housing.

Chadron Community Hospital CEO Nathan Hough explained the hospital Board of Trustees has been deciding what to do with the building for a number of years, considering options that would serve the community. One idea, Hough noted, was a memory care unit. It’s his understanding that the updates needed to the building to make this happen were not feasible.

Further, considering the age of the structure it was decided to open it up for bids for demolition. A bid was accepted from Buettner Construction in October. Four formal sealed bids were received, both local and from out of state.

“In a nutshell,” Hough said, “it’s going to be torn down, filled in and planted with grass, with the goal to have all of that done by May 1.” It was initially anticipated the demolition work would get underway in early 2023.

As for concerns about asbestos in the building, Hough explained, when the demolition on the north portion of the old hospital happened in 2014, there was an asbestos abatement done on the whole building. In preparation for the current demolition, a Phase II study was completed to check more deeply into the building.

“With that, there was a tiny but of asbestos recognized, and it was one of the tricky ones that was in the glue of the tile, not the tile itself.” Though OK’d for demolition, disposal was another issue. The hospital board brought in an abatement crew to get all of it out before demolition started.

“We’re have it inspected,” Hough added. “The state asbestos inspector certified [last week] it’s good to for both demo and disposal.”

As for salvage, Hough said that was part of the bid and Buettner is taking materials that could be of value and selling them. There will be nothing left of the structure when the job’s done, the CEO added, though Buettner is also salvaging items of historical significance. Among these is a brick from 1961 commemorating the hospital’s expansion that year.

As to what will happen to the land, Hough said there’s been some discussion with Rural Development and it’s well-known there’s a need for houses in the community. According to a housing study presented to City Council in November, target demands are 36 elderly housing units, 17 off-campus college units and 61 family units. This includes new construction as well as rehabilitated property.

“The thing that could be the most beneficial to the community at this time is some sort of residential,” Hough said of the board’s thoughts. No decisions have been made as to whether they will pursue apartments or separate units. “They want to do what’s going to best serve the community in that space.”

Other ideas have come up, and Hough said there is nothing that isn’t being considered at this point. The board, he said, did not want this to be a detriment or an eyesore to the community. Other ideas have included leaving it as a park expansion or creating an amphitheater.

“The heart of the trustees’ decision is what could be best for the community,” Hough said. “How could the hospital extend and help the community. That’s what really drives their decisions.”