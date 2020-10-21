Former long-time district judge passes

Shortly after arriving in Chadron, through the encouragement of Frank Van Campen, pastor of the Berean Church, Empson accepted Jesus Christ as his savior, changing his life forever for the better.

Always an avid reader, Empson studied the Bible thoroughly. He was a natural teacher and within a few years, he was leading Bible studies and teaching Sunday school classes at his church, which he did for a couple of decades. In addition, he was chairman of the church board many years. He and his wife joined Gideons International in 2011 and became staunch supporters of its efforts.

Empson had a strong personality and did everything with zeal and excellence. He was skilled in discernment and loved to help solve problems, offering guidance and assistance to those in need or with problems, including some who had come before him in court. He loved children, and being “Papa Paul” to his friend’s children.

His daughter noted that when he watched sports on television he nearly always rooted for the underdog unless it was the Kansas Jayhawks. Other special pastimes included both big game and turkey hunting, target shooting, tennis and traveling with Martha by motorcycle from coast-to-coast. He loved his family and made sure they took many vacations together.