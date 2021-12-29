Former student returns as CSC staff member

For Brian Swallow, a return to Chadron is a nice break from some of the more metropolitan areas he’s lived and visited.

The Chadron State College Maintenance manager started in the position Sept. 9. He is over the custodians and mail room at the school, and if either Facilities Director Todd Baumann or Facilities Office Assistant Pat Mracek is gone he helps take care of the rest of the maintenance crew.

Swallow explained the maintenance crew include grounds crew, electricians, plumbers and carpenters, put he is only over them if Baumann and Mracek are gone. In his regular position, he oversees 30 custodians and team leads Karma Schefcik and Steven Cravey. The leads, he said, help take care of the custodial crew, make sure the more than 20 campus buildings are getting cleaned and that equipment is in proper working order.

Each of the buildings is cleaned differently, based on factors such as whether they have classrooms, such as Administration and Math & Science, or gymnasiums, like the NPAC or the Chicoine Center. Swallow noted Crites Hall is mainly offices, and so requires different cleaning methods.

Swallow moved to Chadron in the fall of 1989, graduating high school in 1993. From there, he helped his father — Richard Swallow, Sr. — in his rescue mission, helping the homeless for a couple years before he decided to go to college.

“My college career really took off when I first started,” Swallow said, “then it all kind of fell away because my dad needed more help. I travelled with him and went all over the place.”

Known as the “Triple S Rescue Mission,” Swallow said he and his father provided “soup, shelter and salvation.” As part of the help they gave, Richard taught about traditional Lakota ways and Brian sang Lakota songs.

Though Swallow took college classes in the fall, giving his summers to help his dad, around 1999 he decided to take a full-time job with Wal-Mart, which led him back to Chadron. In 2011, he became an assistant manager of the store in Spearfish, S.D., though he left the company five years later and began working for Fresh Start in Rapid City.

He managed to juggle the work with his continuing education, varying between full-time and part-time where he could until he was finally able to graduate in June of this year. He further explained he quit school when he received his managerial promotion in 2011, as it was too challenging to manage a store and got to school simultaneously.

After two years with Fresh Start, he chose to be a student full-time while working part-time for GNC. That part-time post only lasted two weeks, however, as he was again promoted to a manager position, a job he took because it was agreed it wouldn’t interfere with his classes.

The store shut down when the pandemic hit, which allowed him to take more classes and graduate. The varying classes he took allowed him to graduate with an Associate’s in Business, an Associate’s in Indian Law, a Lakota Language teaching certificate and a four-year degree in Lakota Studies.

Swallow added one of his great-grandmothers, Agnes Gay Hernandez, went to school for a long time and when she finished her degree she was able to teach briefly at Little Wound High School in Kyle, S.D. before retiring. “I think I came behind her,” he said, “but at least I’ll be able to work a little bit longer.”

As for his current position, Swallow said he likes to get around to the staff to chat and see if they need help with anything or if he can do anything to help things go more smoothly. He was surprised to have his own office, as in previous jobs he either didn’t have one or shared space with other managers. He noted his bare walls, and he’s been told by other staff if he doesn’t start decorating they’ll do it for him.

“I’m glad to be back here,” Swallow said. “It’s nice to come back, and it’s a lot quieter.”

