Fort Robinson Haunted Halloween this Saturday

Fort Robinson State Park’s Haunted Halloween is returning for its second year, but will be in a slightly different location from the first. The event is set for Saturday, Oct. 29, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the park’s Parade Ground and Buffalo Soldiers Barracks.

Deb Kennedy, assistant park superintendent, said the event was moved from last year’s location, the Soldier Creek Campground, because construction of an electrical upgrade is underway there. She said the change in location is for only this year and that she looks forward to it returning to the campground in 2023.

Last year’s event was popular beyond expectations, and organizers expect another festive affair. Throughout the evening, the park will offer free wagon rides and visitors can dine on chili soup and a roll for $5.

Even though “Camp and Candy” is without the campground, the public is encouraged to serve trick-or-treaters from their campers, cars, pickup trucks, trailers or other vehicles. Spots with 30-amp electricity will be available at the Parade Ground. To reserve a site, contact the park’s headquarters at 308-665-2900.

Attendees who arrive in costume may sign up for a chance to win a two-night’s stay at one of the park’s cabins that sleep six people. At 5 p.m., judges will award the best families or groups in costumes. Prizes will be awarded for the most original, the funniest, and the entry with the best Halloween theme.

The event is open to the public but a Nebraska state park entry permit is required for vehicles. The permits may be purchased in advance at outdoornebraska.org or from the booth at the park’s headquarters while entering the event.