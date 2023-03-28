A bill offering state support for upgrades at Fort Robinson State Park near Crawford has won unanimous support from the Legislature’s Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee.

Its members Wednesday voted 7-0 to advance Omaha state Sen. Justin Wayne’s Legislative Bill 474 to the full Legislature. Sens. Tom Brewer of Gordon, the committee’s chairman, and Brian Hardin of Gering are cosponsors.

If it’s debated and passed, LB 474 would set aside $35 million from state general funds to improve Fort Robinson, help develop a Standing Bear and Ponca Cultural Center near Niobrara and buy and repair the flood-damaged Mayhew Cabin and museum at Nebraska City.

State money would be available as matching funds for private fundraising in the first two cases, according to testimony during the bill’s March 9 public hearing.

LB 474 has been designated a 2023 priority bill by the Legislature’s State-Tribal Relations Committee, increasing its chances for floor debate.

Wayne, one of two African-American senators, and Brewer, a registered Oglala Sioux Tribe member, called attention during the hearing to Fort Robinson’s importance in the state’s Black and Native American history as well as Nebraska and western history.

They said LB 474 is intended to improve visitor amenities at the 1874-1947 U.S. Army fort and better coordinate its presentation of such stories as the 1877 death of Crazy Horse, the 1879 Cheyenne Outbreak, the fort’s all-Black “Buffalo Soldiers” units, its roles training Army horses and K-9 dogs and the related nearby sites of the 1870s Red Cloud Agency and World War II prisoner-of-war camp.

The projected Standing Bear museum would be Nebraska’s first honoring the Ponca leader who won a landmark 1879 court ruling that Native Americans are persons within the eyes of U.S. law.

Mayhew Cabin, also known as “John Brown’s Cave,” was an outpost on the westernmost branch of the pre-Civil War “Underground Railroad” for Black slaves escaping from Kansas. It’s on the National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom and the National Register of Historic Places.