Foul play not suspected in drowning

A preliminary investigation of the scene, physical evidence and witness interviews lead authorities to believe that foul play is not a factor in the death of a man recovered at the Chadron City Dams. Monday at about 7:30 a.m., local authorities were notified that 58-year-old Carl Kutschara was missing; hiss vehicle, a red 2011 GMC truck, was located at the dams.

Law enforcement from several agencies responded to the scene and a search was organized. Shortly thereafter Kutschara's body was spotted and located by a Nebraska Game and Parks boat and officers.

Search and rescue SCUBA divers from the Scottsbluff Police Department, along with Dawes County Attorney/Coroner Vance Haug, were dispatched to the scene, where the body was recovered by divers at about 2 p.m. Haug has ordered an autopsy and toxicological screening, and investigation into the death continues at this time.

Anyone who may have seen Kutschara or his truck out at the dams in the late hours of Sept. 19 or early morning of Sept. 20 is requested to contact the Chadron Police Department at 308-432-0510.

Cooperating agencies the responded to the scene and assisted in teh initial investigation stages include the Chadron PD, Dawes County Sheriff's Office, Scottsbluff PD, Nebraska Game and Parks, Nebraska State Patrol and the Dawes County Attorney's Office.

