Volunteers with the Chadron State Foundation’s annual Fall Fund Drive celebrated the conclusion of the drive with pledges in the amount of $103,875 at a reception in the Vern and Erma Lewellen Family Hospitality Suite in the Con Marshall Press Box in early November.
Ben Watson, chief executive officer with the Chadron State Foundation, said the funds will support scholarships, improvements to college facilities, and departments and programs.
Community Co-chairs were Jason Carnahan and Kristina Reeves while Campus Co-chairs were Colette Fernandez and John Ritzen. The first place community team, led by Jon Daniels, consisted of Gabby Michna, David Russell, Vince Ryan, Jacque Hageman and Randy Bauer. The first place campus team, led by Brittany Helmbrecht, consisted of Lorie Hunn, Brenda Barry-Schommer, Alex Helmbrecht, Dawn Brammer and Shaunda French-Collins. A total of 124 volunteers participated in the campaign.
Jake Rissler, development officer with the Foundation, said he appreciated all the volunteers, donors and the work by students in French-Collins’ Communication Campaigns (CA 450) class to assist the “Unlimited Possibilities,” campaign.
“It was wonderful for the students to be able to apply their knowledge and gain real world experience. The collaborative experience is just what CSC has been focusing on: High impact practices,” Rissler said.