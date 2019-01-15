Four Chadron residents remained in jail Monday after search warrants were served at two homes last week.
Nicholas King, 25, Derek Grinnell, 27, Colin LaDeaux, 30 and Brittney Priestly, 30, were all arrested on various suspected drug charges after the warrants were served Jan. 7.
Chadron Police, assisted by the WING Drug Task Force, served the first warrant in the 300 block of Cedar Street as part of an investigation. King, who lived at the address, arrived in his vehicle during the search. As officers approached his car they detected the alleged odor of marijuana and also searched his vehicle. The two searches turned up what is suspected to be marijuana and methamphetamine, along with several items of drug paraphernalia.
Additional information uncovered during the search led officers to another address, and a second search warrant was served in the 200 block of Mears Street. Again officers seized suspected marijuana, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
King was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The latter two are infractions. His bond was set at 10 percent of $10,000.
Grinnell was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, a felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Ladeaux and Priestly were arrested on suspicion of the same violations as Grinnell. Bonds for all three were set at 10 percent of $50,000.
The Nebraska State Patrol also assisted in the investigation.
As of Monday, the Dawes County Court had not yet received formal charges against the four individuals, and no court dates have been scheduled.