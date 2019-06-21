Four jury trials are scheduled over the next three months in Dawes and Sioux counties.
Two men charged in an alleged assault of a man in Chadron last year will have separate trials in September.
Jered Kearns of Chadron and Keith Coomes of Rushville appeared in Dawes County District Court last week, both requesting trial dates be scheduled on the charges they face.
Coomes’ trial will be Sept. 5-6, while Kearns will have his jury trial the next week on Sept. 12-13.
The pair were arrested about a year ago on suspicion of first degree assault after a patient at the Chadron Community Hospital reported that he had been the victim of an assault in which he said he sustained head and shoulder injuries after the alleged incident with four other men.
During Coomes’ appearance in court last week, he was also arraigned on two other felony charges and three misdemeanors in a separate case stemming from an alleged incident earlier this year. In that case, Coomes is charged with third offense driving under the influence and refusal to submit to a chemical test, both felonies, and misdemeanors of driving under the influence, operation of an unregistered vehicle and no proof of financial responsibility. He entered not guilty pleas to all five counts.
Kearns is also dealing with charges in a second case, which stem from an incident in which he overdosed and was taken to the hospital. He entered no contest pleas in May to possession of methamphetamines and heroin in exchange for the dismissal of an infraction in that case. He will be sentenced on those charges July 9 at 1 p.m.
Clint Canaday is scheduled for a trial July 25-26 in Dawes County District Court on four felony counts. He is charged with felony child abuse that intentionally caused injury, first degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and of being a habitual criminal. Court records cite three Sheridan County cases in which Canaday was convicted of theft, being a felon in possession of a weapon and two counts of aiding the consummation of a felony as the basis for the last charge.
Canaday also appeared in Dawes County District Court last week on two new charges in a separate case, in which he is charged with two counts of sexual assault of a child. The charges stem from alleged incidents on two days in June 2018 with a child under the age of 12. He entered not guilty pleas to both and will appear in court again on those charges Aug. 13.
The fourth jury trial is scheduled to take place in Sioux County Aug. 29-30. Thomas Boyd is charged with one count of felony child abuse in connection with an alleged March 2017 incident that placed a young boy in a situation that caused harm to the child. Boyd’s attorney, Jon Worthman, told Judge Travis O’Gorman last week that his client has rejected a plea deal and is ready to proceed to trial in the matter.