Four students present at regional Sigma Tau Delta conference

Four Chadron State College students presented during the virtual High Plains Regional English honorary Sigma Tau Delta conference Oct. 23. They are Ashtyn Blacksheep of Fort Collins, Colo., Johnny Gill of Auburn, Neb., Julissa Gomez of Alliance, Neb., and Abigail Swanson of Grand Island, Neb. Dr. Karen Enos and Dr. Mary Clai Jones also attended the video conference.

Blacksheep presented a critical essay, “The Marriage of Understanding and Miracles: An Analysis of (Henrik) Ibsen’s ‘A Doll's House,’” that attempts to define healthy and unhealthy communication between couples in the play.

Blacksheep said the video conference facilitated an atmosphere conducive to professional development. Although she presented critical work, her favorite sessions were the poetry panels.

“As a poet myself, there’s little better than hearing what other poets are doing with their poetry in addition to being exposed to new poetry in general,” Blacksheep said

Gill presented “The Perspective of a Yellow Balloon,” a fictional story told from the perspectives of persons and objects.