As part of Board of Education workshop on Dec. 4, Shari Becker with Nebraska Association of School Boards reviewed the process that will be followed for interviewing superintendent applicants. Current Superintendent, Dr. Caroline Winchester, is retiring at the end of the school year. Among the candidates is Dr. Julie Downing, a staff developer at the Educational Services Unit (ESU) 13 office in Chadron.
Downing stated, “With my passion for learning, it seems logical that I would spend my days working with students, teachers, and administrators in the curriculum and assessment field. America is in the midst of a major educational reform and I believe I have many insights and leadership skills to offer to the reform effort.”
She is a panhandle leader in assessment practice and a certified trainer for the NWEA Measures of Academic Progress (MAP), has led ESU13 in providing onsite training modules for the Charlotte Danielson Framework for Teaching, and was chosen by colleagues to be a lead strategist for the Nebraska affiliate of Staff Developers.
Another candidate, Ginger Meyer, has been superintendent at Scribner-Snyder Community Schools since 2011. Before that, she was curriculum and assessment director of the 10-school Sandhills Curriculum Consortium, Merna, NE, from 1999 to 2011.
She started her career as a teacher and coach at Battle Creek Public Schools (1994-99). She has been named as president-elect of the Nebraska Rural Community Schools Association (NRCSA) for 2019-2020.
Meyer stated her leadership purpose is “to serve a community and school district with passion while developing relationships that will foster academic achievement for all students.”
You have free articles remaining.
A third candidate, Joél Ruybalid, is currently in his tenth year as the Superintendent of Blue Hill Community Schools, a Class C2 school district in Blue Hill, Nebraska. From 2010-2015 he also served the district as the elementary principal. Previous to his current position he served as the Junior and Senior High School Principal at Mullen High School for eight years. He has 23 total years of school administration experience.
Ann Greving-Brown, a social worker for Grand Island Senior High, had the following to say about the fourth superintendent candidate, Dr. Maggie Mintken:
“Dr. Mintken is student-driven in all of her decisions. She listens deeply to not only students but staff. She knows about their children, spouse, parents and wants to really know each student and employee beyond the surface. I have appreciated the intentionality of her communication.
“She has successfully guided Grand Island Senior High down the path of an academy-driven high school by initiating the Academy of Freshman Exploration with over 650 students. She was recently named National Career Academy Exemplar Educator of the Year and her Academy of Freshman Exploration received the distinction of Model Status in their first year of implementation.”
Candidate interviews were scheduled for Dec. 10 and 11.
Following an executive session that lasted from 5:50-7:15 p.m., to review superintendent applications, the workshop was adjourned.