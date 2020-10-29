Fourth death for county in three days

Panhandle Unified Command reported another COVID-19 related death in Dawes County yesterday, the fourth in just three days. Also reported was the first death in Sioux County related to the illness.

There have been a total 2,188 positive cases in the Panhandle, with the death toll now at 16. Active cases are at 812, including 43 active hospitalizations. The total number tested in the Panhandle is 19,279, meaning the cumulative positivity rate is now in double digits at 11.3%

Chadron Public Schools remain at no active cases, with eight quarantined students and staff, and Chadron State College still has only four active cases.

At a county level, Dawes has 264 confirmed cases with 199 recoveries, 61 active cases and fourth deaths; Sioux has 12 confirmed cases with 10 recovered, one active and one death; Sheridan has 151 confirmed with 116 recovered and 35 active; and Box Butte has 317 confirmed with 214 recovered, 102 active and one death.

Total cumulative hospitalizations for the Panhandle are at 146, with 38% hospital bed availability, 24% ICU bed availability and 96% ventilator availability.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0